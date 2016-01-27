Contrary to popular belief, warping a loom back to front isn’t any easier on your warp threads than warping front to back–unless you wind with two crosses! Use this method for warping a loom with very fine, sticky, or highly-twisted warp yarns. This method is least stressful on the warp fibers because the threads are separated by only the raddle pegs as they are wound on the warp beam. No lease sticks are used during beaming. Although the warp threads don’t go on the beam in their exact threaded order, warp tension is enough to separate and align the threads.

For smooth yarns, you can use either front to back warping (instructions here) or back to front warping (instructions here).

—Madelyn