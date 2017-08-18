Handwoven Zoom Loom Giveaway

August 18, 2017 | 1 Comment

<em>Handwoven</em> Zoom Loom Giveaway
We have a Zoom Loom and a copy of Little Looms 2017 up for grabs.
They could be yours!

SIGN UP TO WIN!

WHAT DO I WIN?

One winner will win this Zoom Loom by Schacht and a copy of Little Looms 2017.

Zoom Loom Giveaway

WHEN DO I WIN?

It’s going on now! Enter to win between August 18, 2017 (12:01 am) and August 20, 2017 (11:59 pm) (must be 18 or older to enter and win). Void where prohibited. See official rules (rules may be viewed on electronic entry form link below).

We will draw 1 lucky winner on AUGUST 21, 2017. Enter now before it’s too late!

Zoom Loom Giveaway

WHERE DO I WIN?

Enter to win here:

Posted in Weaving

One Comment

  1. Sandra H at 2:50 pm August 18, 2017

    Would like to enter but as live in Australia you have no way for me to enter

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.