Handwoven Charts and Illustrations

January 26, 2017 | 2 Comments

WIF FAQ’s

WIFS: WHAT THEY ARE, WHY YOU NEED THEM, AND HOW TO USE THEM
DOWNLOAD FREE WIF_FAQ’s

January/February 2017

Sweet as Honey Evening Bag by Susan Horton
Frame Clutch Purse Pattern

Zingy Little Work Bag by Deborah Jarchow
Instructions for using a 10-dent reed on a rigid-heddle loom

November/December 2016

Magic Amazon Satchel by Denise Renee Grace
Satchel Sewing Directions

2 Comments

  1. Deborah P at 8:37 am April 4, 2017

    Hi! I’m confused about the pattern for the Zingy Little Work Bag by Deborah Jarchow. I see the weaving instructions in the pattern but no instructions for actually making the bag. Were those left off accidentally? Do I need to purchase the magazine to get the complete info? Please help. Thank you!

  2. Tamara Schmiege at 8:38 am August 31, 2017

    Hi, Deborah! I apologize for the confusion! Yes, complete info can be found in Handwoven January/February 2017. Thanks for writing!

