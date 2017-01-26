Handwoven Charts and Illustrations

WIF FAQ’s

WIFS: WHAT THEY ARE, WHY YOU NEED THEM, AND HOW TO USE THEM

DOWNLOAD FREE WIF_FAQ’s

January/February 2017

Sweet as Honey Evening Bag by Susan Horton

Frame Clutch Purse Pattern

Zingy Little Work Bag by Deborah Jarchow

Instructions for using a 10-dent reed on a rigid-heddle loom

November/December 2016

Magic Amazon Satchel by Denise Renee Grace

Satchel Sewing Directions