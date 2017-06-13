Fun Fiber Fact: Hemp June 13, 2017 | Author: Interweave Editorial Staff | 2 Comments Hemp doesn’t require herbicides or pesticides, and hemp fiber is stronger than cotton. Posted in Spinning, Weaving
But in many states it’s illegal to grow hemp…too closely related to marijuana. Stupid laws.
Slowly some states are beginning to allow it to be grown. Hemp yarn is available, grown elsewhere and dyed there or in the US. It has a mind of it’s own on the loom but if you don’t ask it to do what it doesn’t like it works well. I’m currently finishing a liturgical stole using 2 ply hemp yarn and Huck for the weave.