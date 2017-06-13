2 Comments

  1. Kris W at 6:45 am June 14, 2017

    But in many states it’s illegal to grow hemp…too closely related to marijuana. Stupid laws.

  2. John S at 2:06 pm June 14, 2017

    Slowly some states are beginning to allow it to be grown. Hemp yarn is available, grown elsewhere and dyed there or in the US. It has a mind of it’s own on the loom but if you don’t ask it to do what it doesn’t like it works well. I’m currently finishing a liturgical stole using 2 ply hemp yarn and Huck for the weave.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.