Easy Weaving on Little Looms 2016

When the stress of the day is too much for me, I reach for yarn and loom. The passing of the weft and slow advancement of the warp are a form of meditation, a calming action that releases the pent-up tension of life.

More and more studies show that practicing a craft is good for your brain. Besides healing the mind, weaving has other benefits for well-being:

It connects you with the past

Weaving is one of humanity’s oldest activities, the way we clothed ourselves and protected ourselves from the elements. You’ve heard of Paleo diets? This is paleo craft.

It connects you with the present

Weavers around the world are joined by a common thread. Especially with little looms such as pin looms, frame looms, and rigid-heddle looms, you can get together with friends and share the joy of making.

It’s a great opportunity to play with yarn

Yarn is one of the great joys of weavers (and knitters, spinners, and crocheters). Whether you’re whipping out cloth at great speed or savoring each yard that passes through your fingertips, weaving is a tactile pleasure.

It makes wonderful projects

Check out Little Looms for some of our favorite things to make for yourself or for loved ones. Weaving is productive in the best sense, giving you something to show for your efforts.

There’s always something to learn

This magazine is designed for weavers at every level to find something new, whether it’s playing with color, trying out a new loom, or treating fabric in a new way.

I hope you’ll join me at the loom and weave your cares away.

Anne Merrow

Posted: April 18, 2016. Updated: April 20, 2017.

Purchase Little Looms today!