Blooming Flower Scarf – 4 Shaft

May 08, 2014 | 3 Comments

This handwoven scarf was designed by a Weaving Today member.

Blooming Flower scarf dyed with cochineal

Woven on my 4-shaft compact leclerc  floor loom.  I designed this handwoven scarf pattern.  Although it’s a relatively simple repeat, I still had to stay very focused when weaving. If I mixed up where I was, it was difficult to find again.

I was running out of stash, so I wove it using 2/8 mercerized cotton.  I usually like to use tencel or silk, but the cotton is nice too. It’s not as subtle, but that’s okay.  I dyed the colours with natural dyes: indigo, golden rod, cochineal

Handwoven scarf designed, woven, and dyed by a member of the Weaving Today community.

Blooming flower scarf dyed with indigo

Unmercerized cotton and natural dyes give this handwoven scarf an elegant yet rustic look.

Blooming flower scarf dyed with goldenrod

Posted in Weaving

3 Comments

  1. Lucie D at 4:44 pm April 20, 2017

    This is a beautiful piece. Can I get the weaving pattern? Is it available?

  2. Tiffany Warble at 12:17 pm May 9, 2017

    Unfortunately, this was a member submitted design and only images were provided, and although saved on our site we don’t have any further information. You might try doing a Google search to see if you can track down the designer though. Best of luck!

    • Sheryl k at 6:49 pm July 30, 2017

      I have been looking for a 4 shaft pattern for 8/2 tencel. I love this one and although you say you dont have any further information; I see no identifying information about the designer to do a further search. I tried blooming flower scarf with no luck. Any suggestions of where to get more info ont he designer?
      thanks

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.