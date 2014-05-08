Blooming Flower Scarf – 4 Shaft
Woven on my 4-shaft compact leclerc floor loom. I designed this handwoven scarf pattern. Although it’s a relatively simple repeat, I still had to stay very focused when weaving. If I mixed up where I was, it was difficult to find again.
I was running out of stash, so I wove it using 2/8 mercerized cotton. I usually like to use tencel or silk, but the cotton is nice too. It’s not as subtle, but that’s okay. I dyed the colours with natural dyes: indigo, golden rod, cochineal
3 Comments
This is a beautiful piece. Can I get the weaving pattern? Is it available?
Unfortunately, this was a member submitted design and only images were provided, and although saved on our site we don’t have any further information. You might try doing a Google search to see if you can track down the designer though. Best of luck!
I have been looking for a 4 shaft pattern for 8/2 tencel. I love this one and although you say you dont have any further information; I see no identifying information about the designer to do a further search. I tried blooming flower scarf with no luck. Any suggestions of where to get more info ont he designer?
thanks