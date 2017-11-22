12 Fiber Jokes You Need This Thanksgiving

It always happens, right? Just when you start enjoying your Thanksgiving meal, someone brings up politics. But this year, I am offering you a way out. When things start to get dicey, and politics raises its ugly head, remember these 12 (admittedly lame) fiber jokes you can use to change the conversation. Trust me, we at Interweave are super hilarious.

Once you get rid of the political discussion, you can switch to something you’d rather talk about, like the weather or your latest colonoscopy.

1 Click to Flip 2 Click to Flip 3 Click to Flip 4 Click to Flip 5 Click to Flip 6 Click to Flip 7 Click to Flip 8 Click to Flip 9 Click to Flip 10 Click to Flip 11 Click to Flip 12 Click to Flip Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook PLAY AGAIN !

I hope your Thanksgiving is fun and filling and full of fiber conversations. Let us know some of your favorite fiber jokes in the comments; the holidays are coming and we may need more diversions for the table!

Weave well,

Susan

P.S. My sincere thanks to Pam James, who sent me the inspiration for several of these (5, 6, and 12).

Featured Image: Laughing Friends sharing holiday meal Artist: Thomas M. Barwick INC. Getty images.

Want to really have a fiber conversation? These tools will get you started.