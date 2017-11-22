12 Fiber Jokes You Need This Thanksgiving
It always happens, right? Just when you start enjoying your Thanksgiving meal, someone brings up politics. But this year, I am offering you a way out. When things start to get dicey, and politics raises its ugly head, remember these 12 (admittedly lame) fiber jokes you can use to change the conversation. Trust me, we at Interweave are super hilarious.
Once you get rid of the political discussion, you can switch to something you’d rather talk about, like the weather or your latest colonoscopy.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
I hope your Thanksgiving is fun and filling and full of fiber conversations. Let us know some of your favorite fiber jokes in the comments; the holidays are coming and we may need more diversions for the table!
Weave well,
Susan
P.S. My sincere thanks to Pam James, who sent me the inspiration for several of these (5, 6, and 12).
Featured Image: Laughing Friends sharing holiday meal Artist: Thomas M. Barwick INC. Getty images.
2 Comments
I guess the joke’s on me since none of the jokes appear either in my email or when I sign in to Interweave.
}:O(
I am so sorry to hear that you are having difficulty. The jokes do not appear in the email, they only appear on the Interweave.com blog site. No login is required to view the jokes. Perhaps try viewing in a different browser, or updating your current browser. I know you’ll enjoy the jokes when you see them!