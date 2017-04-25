Do you spin pet fur? Show us what you’ve got!

People spin pet fur for different reasons. (On purpose, even.)

Some spinners look at the drifts of soft fur left by a beloved dog or cat and think, “I could make something with that.” Some think it would be an excellent party trick. Some want to remember a beloved, departed pet. Some people are really . . . thrifty. (We won’t judge. Really.)

Spin Off opens calls for submissions about four times a year, and sometimes themes arise spontaneously. In the last few months, we’ve received several proposals dealing with spinning dog hair, cat hair, knitted dog hair projects, you name it.

I give in. Spin Off is going to the dogs. And cats.

In the Winter 2018 issue, Spin Off focuses on Warmth, and we invite you to share your creations from Spot or Fluffy. We’ll photograph a gallery of projects in our studio. Here’s how to have your work considered:

1. Send us the finished product (and a small skein and/or fiber sample, if you have it) to us no later than July 15, 2017. (Email us for shipping details before sending so we can receive and track your project carefully.) We will need to retain the items for photography until at least late August. Items must be clean, dry, and fragrance-free.

2. Email us a high-resolution, photo of the fiber-bearing pet (preferably with the spinner included) and 30-70 words about the pet, the spinning, the project, or whatever you feel makes the item special. Include your name and contact information so we can match it with your project.

3. If we are able to use your work, we will contact you with a photo release and other details.

The only thing better would be a studio full of kitties and puppies!

—Anne

Feature Image: Photo by Auscape/UIG via Getty Images