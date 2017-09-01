Each issue of Spin Off is meaningful, but celebrating our 40th Anniversary this year feels extra special. Standing the test of time means recognizing what has always made Spin Off special and yet daring to change it over and over. If 40 years of spinning wisdom has taught us anything, it’s to keep that balance​ ​(and enjoy every minute). Help us kick off the festivities with this amazing giveaway​, ​compliments of proud sponsors​​ who are our partners on this spinning journey.​

We have 8 prize packs up for grabs. Who wants one?

WHY A GIVEAWAY?

Spin Off is turning 40 in September and we are celebrating by giving you these fabulous prizes! Thank you to our sponsors for such great gifts! You will love them!

WHAT DO I WIN?

TWO WINNERS WILL WIN THIS PRIZE PACK EACH WEEK. EACH PRIZE PACK INCLUDES:



Halcyon Yarn Kromski Treenway Silks R.H. Lindsay Company Woolery

Kromski Spinning Wheel Company: Hand Carders, like all Kromski products, are known for their beautiful old-world-style craftsmanship and their durable, high-quality characteristics. They’re the perfect addition to any fiber lover’s basket. Available in 72 or 108 teeth per inch.

Halcyon Yarn: Super Fiber Sampler Pack A flight of unique fibers to delight the most discerning spinner! Enjoy experimenting with Icelandic, BFL, Merino/Silk, Hand-Dyed Romney, Dyed Silk Cocoons, Giant Himalayan Nettle, and a full braid of Maine-raised Alpaca.

Treenway Silks: 50/50 Bombyx Silk/Suri Alpaca Treenway Silks’ Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Kit is a spinner’s delight of sumptuous 50/50 Bombyx Silk/Suri Alpaca, packaged in a handmade gift box. It includes fifty grams of pencil roving, half hand-painted in seven ruby-red hues and half in a coordinating hand-dyed tonal.

The Woolery: Bombyx/Merino Top from Chasing Rainbows Dyeworks is available in eight vibrant colorways from The Woolery. This hand-dyed top will add color and splash to your next project. Let us choose a colorway for you.

R.H. Lindsay Company: Churro Wool was brought to the Americas by the Spanish in the 16th century and grown by Native tribes in America’s southwest. A primitive breed it is presented dehaired to reveal a 25-micron cloud of superwhite softness.

One Grand Prize Package: Kromksi Spinning Wheel Company

Prepare to be blown away with this Grand Prize Group from Kromski worth nearly $1300!! They’ve generously packaged their popular castle-style Minstrel wheel (a double drive, double treadle masterpiece) with their new Great Jumbo Flyer, which offers almost 6 times more capacity than a standard bobbin-all wrapped up in their brand new Minstrel Travel Bag!!

WHEN DO I WIN?

It’s going on now! Enter to win between September 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017 (must be 18 or older to enter and win). Void where prohibited. See official rules (rules may be viewed on electronic entry form link below).

We will draw 2 lucky winners on September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2017. We will draw 1 lucky grand prize winner October 2, 2017. Enter now before it’s too late!

WHERE DO I WIN?

Click the link below to go to our contest entry page.