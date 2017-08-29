Vintage Bicycle Socks for the Modern Era

A classic with a modern twist, the Vintage Bicycle Socks to Knit kit might just be my new favorite sock kit. Based on an 1800s men’s design found in Weldon’s Practical Needlework, expert knitter and designer Vicki Square has updated these socks for women in the 21st century. Soft but sturdy, structured yet forgiving, the pattern for these socks has everything I’ve been looking for but hadn’t been able to find.

If you’re not yet familiar with Weldon’s, you’re in for a treat. Imagine a fascinating mix of the quirkiest and kookiest Victorian handwork possible, plus classic, timeless designs and intricate illustrations. These volumes truly are a treasure. Once you get started scanning the pages of Weldon’s, it’s hard to stop. Hopefully, these socks will be the first step in your Weldon’s adventure.

Gentlemen’s bicycling stockings were a little more in vogue in 1887 than in 2017, but the no-frills 2 x 2 Aran-cable pattern makes a perfect pair of knee-high socks for women in the modern era. These would make great boot socks for the fall and would be cute with a skirt and some Mary Jane shoes, too.

I’m thankful for the thoughtful details Vicki worked into her interpretation of these vintage stockings. I usually find that tall socks have an annoyingly too-tight top cuff. There’s a delicate balance between cuffs that comfortably stay put and those that may cut off the circulation to your limbs. “Vintage Bicycle Socks to Knit” features a stretchy cuff that won’t constrict your leg. The double-thick heel flap offers comfort and durability, and the French toe is a unique little detail from the original pattern that you may not have tried before.

We are so pleased to offer a kit to knit these socks in three gorgeous colorways of Super Lamb 4/14 Sock Yarn by JaggerSpun: Cumin, Garnet, and Sapphire. Each color makes me feel like fall is on its way.

Is this your first Weldon’s project? Let us know in the comments below! We’d love to see your finished bicycle socks.

Happy vintage knitting,

Lindsay Smith

Discover more great knitting projects from PieceWork!