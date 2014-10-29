Yarn Wigs and Beards for Halloween Costumes!

A Tuesday morning in the Interweave office in Fort Collins…

Louisa: Hey Hannah, you have any Halloween costumes in mind?

Hannah: I’m leaning toward Mary Poppins because my friend has a costume I can borrow, which is great because I’d really love to not spend any money. How about you?

L: I think I might go as a dwarf…or a Muppet…or Tom Hanks’s character in Castaway.

H: That’s pretty awesome! Will you carry around a Wilson, too?

L: I think you know the answer to that question, Hannah. Yes, yes I will.

H: Good! I always get really into whatever I dress up as, and sort of end up in-character the entire time I’m wearing the costume. I’ll probably be singing Mary Poppins songs all day on Friday. One year I went as Gimli from Lord of the Rings, and my roommate went as Legolas, and we did bits from the movies. I made a pretty sweet beard out of some brown yarn. Want to see a picture?

L: Yes, I want to see that picture. And you better sing Mary Poppins songs all day on Friday!

H: Here you go:

Gimli (left) and Legolas (right)

Oh whoa, my hair was brown and long then. And bangs!

L: That’s pretty wicked. You think you can one-up yourself this year? I need to make a yarn wig, what if you make a yarn beard?

H: We do have a lot of extra yarn lying around. [Heads to Pinterest to look at yarn beards] Looking at these now makes me feel like my beard was pretty mediocre. Challenge accepted! I will make a much cooler one and you can make a wig! Creativity and hilarity will ensue.

L: (Struggling to look away from Pinterest) I just saw a couple cool wigs using a crochet hook to attach bundles of yarn to a beanie. It works for everything from Raggedy Ann, to the Little Mermaid, to Tom Hanks’s character from Castaway!

H: Perfect! Let’s do this.

Louisa is using a crochet hook to pull yarn through the hat and secure on longer bunches.

Hannah makes a base of several yarns to tie long strands onto. The first of many yarn bunches tied onto the base strings.

About an hour later…

The wig! The beard!

H: I think I am about halfway done with this, so the whole thing can probably be put together in about two hours.

L: I’m feeling the same. It needs bangs. Two hours would probably be enough time!

Final Products!

This photo ended up looking like an angsty album cover…success!

Making your own Halloween costumes does not have to be expensive or time consuming. Wigs, beards, and other furry or hairy costume pieces are easy to create with yarn you might already have in your stash. If you’re short on time, this is a great option for last-minute costume projects. There are an infinite amount of ways to make these fun pieces in different colors and styles, whether you want to go as Gandalf, Dumbledore, Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, or a plethora of other characters that have crazy and fun hair. Louisa adapted these instructions to make the wig just how she wanted it. Hannah made up her method of beard-making, but it's similar to these instructions, and there's another method here.

If you are looking for Halloween inspiration of a different sort, specifically of the knitting variety, there's a fantastic book by Amy Clarke Moore called Knitting Wizardry. It's from the editors of Jane Austen Knits and it's chock full of knitting patterns inspired by wizards, witches, and magical creatures.

You'll notice there is a hat pattern that looks like it'd go well with a Dumbledore costume! That's the Thinking Cap pattern by Moira Engel, and I think it would look splendid atop a white yarn wig and beard! There are all sorts of cool patterns in this book, from socks and mitts to sweaters and shawls, and lots more. You can buy the book now in the Interweave store!

We hope this post has given you some last-minute inspiration and motivation to finish up your Halloween costume, whether you have started it at this point or not! Get out there with your fun, spooky, wacky costumes and celebrate the holiday in knitterly style!

Happy Halloween knitting and yarning!

and