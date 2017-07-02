Yarn Review: Find Elegant Threads in Novelty Yarns
Beads and sequins shine in these glamorous novelty yarns, while a rich blend of materials keeps things on the sophisticated side.
1 Filatura Di Crosa Cashmere Lux, distributed by Tahki-Stacy Charles Inc.
Colorful sequins and metallic thread combine for a regally attractive merino blend.
Content: 40% superfine merino, 30% polyester, 20% cashmere, 10% silk Put-Up: 92 yd [84 m]/approx. ¾ oz [20 g] Construction: 3-ply Care:Handwash cool, lay flat to dry Recommended Gauge: 15 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 7 (4.5mm)
2 Knit Collage Stargazer Silk and Sequins
Sumptuous silk and stylish brass sequins work in tandem to create a glamorous yarn with sheen.
Content: 100% silk with brass sequins Put-Up: 100–110 yd [91–101 m]/3½ oz [100 g] Construction: Singles Care: Gently handwash and lay flat to dry Recommended Gauge: 16 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 9 (5.5 mm)
3 Berroco Brio
Blended wool and acrylic complement the tasteful metallic shine and variable width of this cozy yarn.
Content: 49% wool, 48% acrylic, 3% other fiber Put-Up: 109 yd [100 m]/31/2 oz [100 g] Construction: Singles Care: Handwash in cool water, lay flat to dry Recommended Gauge: 9 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 15 (10 mm)
4 Louisa Harding Grace Hand Beaded, distributed by Knitting Fever
The binder on this soft and smooth yarn gives it a gentle ripple effect while delicate glass beads accent it with style.
Content: 31% silk, 31% merino wool, 8% polyester, 30% glass beads Put-Up: 74 yd [68 m]/1¾ oz [50 g] Construction: Singles with a binder Care: Handwash only at 86° F (30° C), handle with care Recommended Gauge: 20–22 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 6–7 (4–4.5 mm)
5 HiKoo Tiara, distributed by Skacel
An elegantly wearable yarn: mohair creates a slight halo while beads and sequins add just the right amount of shimmer.
Content: 49% acrylic, 22% nylon, 10% kid mohair, 10% beads, 5% wool, 4% sequin Put-Up: 188 yd [172 m]/31/2 oz/100 g] Construction: 2-ply Care: Handwash, lay flat to dry Recommended Gauge: 18 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 7 (4.5 mm)
6 Trendsetter Yarns Grace
Tear-drop sequins and metallic thread make this yarn rich and eye-catching, perfect to accent any accessory with flair.
Content:100% polyester base, paillette and metallic Put-Up: +/- 275 yd [+/- 251 m]/7/8 oz [25 g] Construction: Novelty Care: Not Specified Recommended Gauge: Not Specified
7 Prism Arts Layers Stuff (half skein)
Each skein is a clever amalgamation of several kinds of yarn, hand tied together to create an ever-changing and beautifully fun finished product.
Content: rayon, cotton, nylon, kid mohair, bamboo, lyocell, wool, cashmere Put-Up: 150 yd [137 m]/3–4 oz [85-133 g] Construction: Novelty Care: Handwash in cool water, lay flat to dry Recommended Gauge: 18 sts = 4″ on size 8 (5 mm)
