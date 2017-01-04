Yarn Leftovers: Swatchwork, Part 1
Do you have a bunch of swatches lying around your house? Does the thought of unraveling them to reuse the yarn leave you exhausted? Wish there was a list of things you could make to repurpose your lovingly knit swatches? Well, Yarn Leftovers from Interweave has you covered! Below you will find a list of ideas that are quick to make and will decorate your home DIY-style.
Coaster
Yarn recommendations: Wool can absorb a lot of water without feeling too wet, but any yarn can be used here.
What you will need:
– 1 or more swatches (it is best if they are at least 4 in x 4 in)
– drink-filled glasses or mugs to place on your swatches
– a table
Suggestion: Fill some mugs with this delicious Nutella Hot Chocolate.
Ingredients:
– 4 cups milk
– 2 Tbsp Nutella
– 2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
– 2 Tbps sugar
– marshmallows
– splash of Baileys Irish Cream (optional)
For directions visit Café Delites.
Washcloth
Make this swatch by Lorna Miser from Love of Knitting Winter 2016.
Yarn recommendations: Unmercerized cotton is best because it will hold the water and soap and is strong enough to stand up to light scrubbing.
What you will need:
– 1 or more swatches (it is best if they are at least 6 in x 6 in)
Suggestion: Make homemade soap to use with your washcloth.
Ingredients:
– 2/3 cup coconut oil
– 2/3 cup olive oil
– 2/3 cup liquid oil (like almond oil, grapeseed oil, sunflower oil or safflower oil)
– ¼ cup lye (also called sodium hydroxide)
– ¾ cup cool water
– Additives: herbs or essential oils
For directions visit DIY Natural.
Hot Pad
Yarn recommendations: Wool or cotton are the best options. DO NOT use acrylic or nylon as they could melt.
What you will need:
– 1 or more swatches
Suggestion: Make a batch of Mulled Wine to set on your hot pad.
Ingredients:
– 4 cups apple cider
– 1 bottle of red wine, like Cabernet Sauvignon
– ¼ cup honey
– 2 cinnamon sticks
– 1 orange, zested and juiced
– 4 whole cloves
– 3 star anise
– 4 oranges, peeled (for garnish)
For directions visit Ina Garten’s Mulled Wine recipe.
I’ve kept a bit of a knitting diary for awhile now, so I can look back and see what size sock I’ve made for certain family members or friends, or if I’m making another garment that I’ve previously made, so I’ve started gluing my swatches into my knitting/crochet diary as a record of the yarn I’ve used (along with any label that may have come with the yarn. It certainly makes for a more rustic diary.