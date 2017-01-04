Yarn Leftovers: Swatchwork, Part 1

Do you have a bunch of swatches lying around your house? Does the thought of unraveling them to reuse the yarn leave you exhausted? Wish there was a list of things you could make to repurpose your lovingly knit swatches? Well, Yarn Leftovers from Interweave has you covered! Below you will find a list of ideas that are quick to make and will decorate your home DIY-style.

Coaster

Yarn recommendations: Wool can absorb a lot of water without feeling too wet, but any yarn can be used here.

What you will need:

– 1 or more swatches (it is best if they are at least 4 in x 4 in)

– drink-filled glasses or mugs to place on your swatches

– a table

Suggestion: Fill some mugs with this delicious Nutella Hot Chocolate.

Ingredients:

– 4 cups milk

– 2 Tbsp Nutella

– 2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

– 2 Tbps sugar

– marshmallows

– splash of Baileys Irish Cream (optional)

For directions visit Café Delites.

Washcloth

Make this swatch by Lorna Miser from Love of Knitting Winter 2016.

Yarn recommendations: Unmercerized cotton is best because it will hold the water and soap and is strong enough to stand up to light scrubbing.

What you will need:

– 1 or more swatches (it is best if they are at least 6 in x 6 in)

Suggestion: Make homemade soap to use with your washcloth.

Ingredients:

– 2/3 cup coconut oil

– 2/3 cup olive oil

– 2/3 cup liquid oil (like almond oil, grapeseed oil, sunflower oil or safflower oil)

– ¼ cup lye (also called sodium hydroxide)

– ¾ cup cool water

– Additives: herbs or essential oils

For directions visit DIY Natural.

Hot Pad

Yarn recommendations: Wool or cotton are the best options. DO NOT use acrylic or nylon as they could melt.

What you will need:

– 1 or more swatches

Suggestion: Make a batch of Mulled Wine to set on your hot pad.



Ingredients:

– 4 cups apple cider

– 1 bottle of red wine, like Cabernet Sauvignon

– ¼ cup honey

– 2 cinnamon sticks

– 1 orange, zested and juiced

– 4 whole cloves

– 3 star anise

– 4 oranges, peeled (for garnish)

For directions visit Ina Garten’s Mulled Wine recipe.

Happy crafting,

—Sarah and Sara

What Do You Do With Your Leftovers?