Yarn Hacks: Calculate the Remaining Yards in a Skein
Do you have some partial skeins of a certain yarn lying around that you’d really like to use, but you have no idea how many yards are left? All you’ve got to do is some simple math to figure that out. We’ll show you how here!
What you need:
- partial skein of yarn
- yarn label (or knowledge of what the yarn is)
- scale
- paper and pencil
- calculator (or good old-fashioned math skillz)
To start, weigh your skein. The skein in the video currently weighs 70 grams. The yarn label tells us that the original weight of the skein was 100 grams. So, here we’ve written 70 grams over 100 grams. Write down the weight of your yarn over the original weight, like we’ve done here.
Next, write an equals sign and then a question mark or an X over the original yardage of the yarn. In this case, the original yardage was 210 yards. Now, harken back to the days of early algebra and cross-multiplying fractions (I know, fun, right?).
Multiply the bottom number on the left (the original weight) by the variable on the top right (which will be your current yardage, the ultimate number we want to find). In our example, that would be 100 times X.
Then, write an equals sign and multiply the top left number (current weight) by the bottom right number (original yardage). Here, 70 times 210 equals 14,700.
You’ll then divide that big number by the number of the original weight in order to find X. In this case, 14,700 divided by 100 equals 147. Therefore, there are 147 yards left in this skein of yarn!
That wasn’t so bad, right? I do wish that in my K–12 career, any of my teachers would have told me just how important knitting is in math. Oh well, it’s never too late to learn!
Happy Hacking,
Hannah
