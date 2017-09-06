WIPs and MODs: Turning Shorts into Pants

It’s always exciting and impressive to see how knitters can take a design, tweak a detail or two, and turn it into a completely unique creation. A knitting modification is exactly the way Myriam, (Ravelry name Zaouli) decided to roll with the Jammer Shorts from knitscene Summer 2017. By adding a whole lot of length to the legs, she came up with these Roller Yoga Pants. Not only did she achieve successful knitted pants—which can make knitters skeptical—but she did a really great job altering this pattern to create something that works for her lifestyle.

Myriam explains how she made the alterations in this pattern right on her Ravelry project page:

These shorts became yoga pants with these easy mods: keep knitting the leg in MC for 70 cm of stockinette stitch, or desired length, instead of going to garter stitch. Then, purl one round in MC and knit another round in MC. Switch to CC and knit about 16 rounds, roughly the same amount of rounds you did for the waistband. Switch back to MC and knit one last round. Finish by picking up one stitch on the reverse of the leg about 16 rounds above the folding purl line, knit that stitch with the next one on the needle. Repeat the pick-up-and-knit process, then bind off the first stitch. Continue like that until your hem is completely closed.

(Of course, if you make these pants for yourself, make sure you do some math according to your own leg length and knitting gauge.)

To create more wiggle room in these pants, so they could truly be used as yoga pants, Myriam added a “crotch patch,” which she describes on her project page as well. If you’ve ever added an underarm gusset to a sweater, her process will sound familiar.

Myriam stuck with the Berroco Remix Light yarn that the Jammer Shorts used, which is a great yarn choice whether you want to make shorts or yoga pants. The yarn is a blend of nylon, cotton, silk, and linen, which means you shouldn’t overheat in them, and they aren’t going to pill with friction.

If you want to make these yoga pants, check out Myriam’s project page for all the details about how she made hers. Make sure to get 1 or 2 balls extra of this yarn per leg, depending upon which size you are making (more is always better for insurance).

Happy jamming and rolling,

Hannah

Jammer Shorts Pattern Information

Difficulty Intermediate

Finished Size 31 (34, 38, 40.75, 46, 51)” hip circumference. Shorts shown measure 34″; modeled with 1″ of negative ease.

Yarn Berroco Remix Sport Weight (30% nylon, 27% cotton, 24% acrylic, 10% silk, 9% linen): #6927 old jeans (MC), 2 (2, 2, 2, 3, 3) balls; #6930 smoke (CC), 1 ball.

Needle Sizes 2 (2.75 mm) and 3 (3.25 mm): 24″–32″ circular, depending on size. Size 3 (3.25 mm): 16″ circular and set of double-pointed. Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers; stitch holder; tapestry needle; size E/4 (3.5 mm) crochet hook; waste yarn for provisional CO; two .75″ buttons; 1 (1, 1, 1.25, 1.25, 1.5) yd of 1.5″ elastic; sewing needle and thread.

Gauge 24 sts and 31 rnds = 4″ in St st on larger needle.

