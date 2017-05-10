WIP Wednesday: Curse of the Boyfriend Hat

Knitters know all about the curse of knitting for your boyfriend—namely, if you knit for your honey, the relationship is doomed to fail (see Jenn Rein’s post, “Curse of the Love Sweater”). The curse I’m experiencing is a little different. Instead of cursing my relationship, I’m afraid that the Jefferson Street Hat from knit.wear I’m making for my myself is cursed to forever be an UFO, aka, unfinished object.

The history: I posted at the end of November, for a WIP Wednesday, that I’d started this hat. In mid- December, I met my boyfriend online. Now, 5 months later, the hat is only an inch taller, but I’m close to the crown so I have changed from circular needles to double-pointed ones! In other words, not much progress has been made since I met Tim, my aforementioned boyfriend.

I believe it’s the hat that’s cursed, because I have managed to crochet a few projects between now and then. I crocheted the Bermuda Triangle Scarf and designed the UFO for the 2017 April Fool’s Day cover of Interweave Crochet. I’ve crocheted Beatrice’s Scarf and a little love monster for the handlebar of my mountain bike.

Why is it that I find time to crochet but not to knit? It’s much easier to blame the hat pattern, instead of Tim and all the motorcycling, hiking, golfing, and cuddling we’re doing. Otherwise, I’d have to own up that I’m nervous about this project. The Jefferson Street Hat is a beginner project so I shouldn’t be scared, but I find myself anxious nonetheless. I worry about dropping a stitch, misunderstanding the directions, and working with double-pointed needles—they’re not as easy as everyone assures me.

Fortunately, I’m not a superstitious person, so although I like to blame this unfinished project on the curse of the boyfriend sweater (or hat in my case), I think I can overcome it. In fact, I’m going to be bold and set myself a goal of 3 months to finish the hat. Surely I can find time to hang out with Tim and knit the remaining 22 rounds!

What about you? Do you have a cursed project lying around? Do you want to finish your WIP (work in progress)? Join me in thwarting destiny to overcome the curse and let’s complete our UFOs together.

Leave me a comment and let me know what cursed WIP you’re going to finish up!

—Dana

Take Your WIP to the Finish Line!