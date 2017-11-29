WIP IT! How the Angelina Pullover Cured My Knitter’s Block

It’s been a long year, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve noticed that things are not well in the world. Lately, I’ve been feeling down in the dumps, and despite my best efforts, hope has been an elusive concept of late.

Most of the time, I would use knitting as therapy to cope with reality, but I’m in a rare occupational situation—my job is knitting, which has blurred the line between work and pleasure. It is a luxury problem, and it feels trite to mention it, but regardless, that is the situation in which I’ve found myself. The combination of the overwhelming and atrocious problems in the world and my work/hobby imbalance has caused a bit of knitter’s block.

Although I cannot immediately change the woes of the world, there is certainly something to be done about my knitter’s block—enter Interweave Knits Fall 2017 and the Angelina Pullover by Mary Anne Benedetto.

Here’s a little insider info: I am just as excited when a new issue of Knits releases. Usually, the patterns are not finalized until press day; despite knowing what’s in the issue, we’re not able to make any of the projects (with an errata-free guarantee) until around the same time as everyone else. As I’ve been in a funk lately, I desired a project that wouldn’t require too much effort or attention but would still look refined and thoughtful—I want it all. A top-down, circular yoke sweater was just what I needed, and the flowing “antler” cables in this pullover were calling to me.

In an attempt to corral my stash and keep my wallet closed, I dove into a rich navy pile of Quince & Co. Lark, which I’ve had squirreled away for years. Aside from The Fibre Co.’s Cumbria, Lark and the Angelina Pullover complement each other perfectly. The merino blend makes the cables stand out and define the stockinette stitch body, but its slight heathery halo gives the pullover a soft, feminine charm.

Quite frankly, I’m still down in the dumps about the state of the world, but at least I have my knitting back to distract me for brief stretches of time. And the body and sleeves of the Angelina Pullover are so simple that I can read or watch TV while clicking away.

WIP almost done!

There is just one small problem: I’m almost done with my Angelina Pullover. What should I knit next? I’m open to suggestions. Fire away!

With love,

Meghan

Let Interweave Knits Cure Your Knitter’s Block