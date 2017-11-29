WIP IT! How the Angelina Pullover Cured My Knitter’s Block
It’s been a long year, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve noticed that things are not well in the world. Lately, I’ve been feeling down in the dumps, and despite my best efforts, hope has been an elusive concept of late.
Most of the time, I would use knitting as therapy to cope with reality, but I’m in a rare occupational situation—my job is knitting, which has blurred the line between work and pleasure. It is a luxury problem, and it feels trite to mention it, but regardless, that is the situation in which I’ve found myself. The combination of the overwhelming and atrocious problems in the world and my work/hobby imbalance has caused a bit of knitter’s block.
Although I cannot immediately change the woes of the world, there is certainly something to be done about my knitter’s block—enter Interweave Knits Fall 2017 and the Angelina Pullover by Mary Anne Benedetto.
Here’s a little insider info: I am just as excited when a new issue of Knits releases. Usually, the patterns are not finalized until press day; despite knowing what’s in the issue, we’re not able to make any of the projects (with an errata-free guarantee) until around the same time as everyone else. As I’ve been in a funk lately, I desired a project that wouldn’t require too much effort or attention but would still look refined and thoughtful—I want it all. A top-down, circular yoke sweater was just what I needed, and the flowing “antler” cables in this pullover were calling to me.
In an attempt to corral my stash and keep my wallet closed, I dove into a rich navy pile of Quince & Co. Lark, which I’ve had squirreled away for years. Aside from The Fibre Co.’s Cumbria, Lark and the Angelina Pullover complement each other perfectly. The merino blend makes the cables stand out and define the stockinette stitch body, but its slight heathery halo gives the pullover a soft, feminine charm.
Quite frankly, I’m still down in the dumps about the state of the world, but at least I have my knitting back to distract me for brief stretches of time. And the body and sleeves of the Angelina Pullover are so simple that I can read or watch TV while clicking away.
WIP almost done!
There is just one small problem: I’m almost done with my Angelina Pullover. What should I knit next? I’m open to suggestions. Fire away!
With love,
Meghan
3 Comments
So I too knit the Angelina immediately and then knit one for my littlest dog (you can see it here on Ravelry https://www.ravelry.com/projects/dwj1978/angelina-pullover-2) I hadn’t done cables in a long time and it gave me just enough to be interested but not irritated. I know the world stinks right but maybe making something for someone else will make you feel more optimistic. Good luck!
Hi Meghan, what a gorgeous project. I hear you, yes, the state of the world. Knit something very colorful next time. Also if you follow the “news” you get to see all the big drama of the world, not the millions of small happy stories. And of course we have to feel bad for all the bad stuff happening. How about feeling good for all the good things happening? That people fall in love, overcome obstacles or loss, the beauty of nature, creativity or the small miracles in our lives. Like you are one of the minority who can make your own clothes! And sharing the bautiful designs of people you reach and inspire many people, even across the ocean, like me. And i love all the blogs I get to read and be inspired by creative people. What does it for me is dying my own unspun wool in beautiful colors. May you be well, Manuela
Hi.
Love this sweater and now need to add it to my ever growing list of “to do projects!” Thanks for sharing about the knitters block. Sometimes it feels so silly saying such a thing exists, but it directly effects our ability to work :). That being said, a group of us have created a KAL for this wonderful sweater which just screams, “climb into me for the winter!” https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/tyk-cardigan
Why don’t you join us? It will be fun! The KAL is posted to our FB page Knitwhitchery.
Hope you’ll join us and continue sharing great new projects!