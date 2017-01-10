Casting on and binding off are two skills that are essential for knitters to know. In our new eBook, The Essentials of Casting-on and Binding-Off: How to Cast-On and Bind-Off Knitting, we provide you with a bundle of bind-off and cast-on knitting instructions!

If you’ve ever needed to know how to cast on or bind off knitting, this is your lucky day: I’ve pulled together seven cast-ons and six bind-offs, so you’ll find one for every project you knit.

Some of us rely on just two techniques, the long-tail cast-on and the standard bind-off, which are included here, but there are all kinds of cast-on and bind-off techniques that knitters should be familiar with. For example, the Channel Island cast-on is deceptively easy to work, plus it makes a decorative border! And if you want strong shoulder seams, use the 3- needle bind-off! It’s easy and it looks great.

Choosing the right cast-on can enhance the success of a project—you might need a stretchy bind-off for some toe-up socks, or you might need to cast on stitches in the middle of a row for a buttonhole; there are definitely instances when one technique is better to use than another.

Starting a new knitting project is so exciting! We want to grab our yarn, pattern, and needles and just go. But you may want to take a moment to consider your cast-on before you start. Choosing the right technique can enhance the success of a project. For example, you might want more flexible cast-on for a pullover sweater, the ability to keep live stitches for later using the crochet cast-on, or a decorative cast-on for a baby blanket. Whatever you’re casting-on, there’s a technique for you in our free eBook on bind-off and cast-on knitting instructions.

If you’re wondering how to bind-off knitting, we can help you there, too! We’ve got six bind-offs in the eBook, including the standard bind-off and a more loose bind-off method. If you need a bind-off, it’s here.

Cast-On Knitting Instructions



Backward Loop Cast-On: Use this one when you need to add stitches in the middle of a row, such as when you’re inserting a buttonhole.

Knitted Cast-On: If you can work the knit stitch, you already know how to do this cast-on! The knitted cast-on is also great for adding stitches in the middle of a row.

Provisional Cast-On: We’ve got two provisional cast-on methods for you: the Crochet Cast-On and the Invisible Cast-On. Both are very useful to have in your knitting tool kit.

Long-Tail Cast-On: This is probably the most used knitting cast-on. It’s general purpose and provides a strong, dependable cast-on.

Cable Cast-On: If you like a pretty, sturdy cast-on, this is the one for you. And you don’t have to estimate tail-length!

Old-Norwegian Cast-On: This cast on is very similar to the Long-Tail Cast-On, but it’s a little looser. It’s a good, all-purpose knitting cast-on.

Channel Island Cast-On: This cast on is fun to work and it leaves a little picot-like edge.

Bind-Off Knitting Instructions

Standard Bind-Off:This is the knitting bind-off that you probably use most often. It’s a workhorse technique, but be careful not to pull too tight as you bind off your stitches.

Sewn Bind-Off:If you’re wondering how to cast-off loosely, use this bind-off. It’s great for shawls or toe-up socks.

Suspended Bind-Off:This bind-off is similar to the Standard Bind-Off, but it’s a little stretchier.

Three-Needle Bind-Off:Use this technique when you want to join shoulder seams, or when making home décor such as pillow covers. It’s a strong, durable bind-off.

Tubular Bind-Off:This is a beautiful bind-off to use when you’re knitting ribbing. It’s great for hats!

I-Cord Bind-Off:We love this one! It leaves a rounded, cord-like edge, which is a nice, neat finish for pockets, collars, hems, and so on.

This incredible resource will help you learn all sorts of techniques for casting-on knitting, plus top ways for casting-off knitting, so you can be successful with every knitting pattern you knit.

Learning these bind-off and cast-on knitting instructions are some of the most important knitting techniques to know. These two skills that are some of the most crucial for knitters to know because they lay the foundation for all the hard work that goes between starting and ending.

I hope this helps you with two of the most important parts of your knitting projects: beginning and ending.

