Working cables is one of the most satisfying of knitting techniques. Learning how to cable knit adds texture to all kinds of garments; they keep knitting interesting, they add a little challenge, and they look fabulous! We’ve gathered 10 patterns for you in this eBook, The Art of Cable Knitting: 10 Free Patterns for a Cable Knit Sweater, Scarf, Pullover, and More. From cowls to wraps to sweaters, these fun knit cable designs will satisfy your urge for cable knitting!

The simple technique of crossing one group of stitches over another is commonly known as cable knitting. With an understanding of the basic components to cable knitting stitches, this technique is easy to do and opens up a whole new world of patterns and design elements.

Standard or rope cables are the most basic variety, involving a single column of stitches crossed over any number of stitches. But you’ll also find cables can also be used to make braid patterns with anywhere from one to as many as seven braids making up a single group.

To get you cabling like a master, we’ve gathered 10 of our favorite cable knitting patterns to share with and teach you how to cable knit. We put patterns for sweaters, pullovers, scarves, cowls, vests and more to provide the best variety of designs showing off cables. If you’re starting your very first cable patterns be sure you check out the cowl and scarf patterns, or for a challenge one of the sweaters. Follow each pattern to knit them up or use them to inspire your own cabled creations. Whether you have been knitting cables for years or are doing your very first pattern, you are sure to love this beautiful collection of designs and instructions for knitting cables.

Learn How to Cable Knit with These Free Patterns:

How To: A Beginner’s Guide to Knitting Cables



Cables add a wonderful element of texture and design to many knitted projects. In the simplest terms, a cable is the process of changing the order in which the stitches are knit or purled. To create different textures and patterns, the stitches are twisted away from or toward each other. A group of stitches that cross and overlap creates a section of fabric that is both raised and twisted. Stitches that twist away from each other create a pattern with a raised border around a recessed center. Their names are generally derived from their appearance, such as rope, braid, horseshoe, or honeycomb. Practice knitted cables with these 5 knitted swatches.

All Grown Up Cardigan



Designed by Lisa Ellis

Reverse stockinette emphasizes the charming cable detail at the button band, side seams, and sleeves. Complete with “big boy” buttons, this delightful cardigan is all grown up.

His & Hers Alpaca Cabled Sweaters



Designed by Melissa Leapman

This unique cable pattern is ideal for either a man or a woman’s sweater. The “hers” version, knit with a beautiful purple heathered alpaca and accented with gorgeous buttons, achieves a very feminine feel, while the “his” version, in a masculine brown with a zippered collar neck, creates a sweater the man in your life will love.

Cable Knit Sweater Pattern



Anniversary Pullover by Kathy Zimmerman

While Kathy was looking for an anniversary gift for her husband she came up with the design for this manly cable sweater pattern. The cables and checks represent the twists and turns of married life-the texture shifts and changes, but the overall direction is straight ahead. The motifs are intentionally scattered, but the pattern only appears complicated (you’ll have it memorized after just a few repeats).

Cable Shrug Pattern



Five Way Cable Wrap by Lily Chin

(Originally Published in the book Power Cables)

This versatile pattern is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe as a shrug, wrap, poncho, or stole. Indulge in some soft, touchable yarn and knit up this shrug/wrap in your favorite color. Follow along the detailed cable knitting instructions to whip up your own garment. There are at least five ways to wear this accessory, how will you wear yours?

Cable Sweater Pattern



Interlocking Cables by Shirley Paden

This lovely sweater combines a graceful silhouette with a rich textural pattern for a bit of casual elegance. A silk merino yarn beautifully shows off the intricately intertwining cables and allows for the gentle drape. A narrow rib makes for a smooth edging, while raglan sleeve shaping creates a smooth line at the shoulder. Knitters looking for a texture tour-de-force need look no further than this stunning cable pattern.

Cable Scarf Pattern



Rittenhouse Scarf by Marilyn Murphy

Worked in two halves from the center out, this scarf consists of a single rib that transitions into a reversible fabric at each end. The cables are worked to be completely reversible, making it a fantastic grab and go item for your wardrobe. Along with the easy to follow instructions on knitting reversible cables, you will also learn the invisible (provisional) cast-on method.

Cable Vest Pattern



Valkyrie Vest by Lisa Shroyer

This beautiful pattern was designed to be worn with negative ease at the bust and positive ease over the belly and hips. When you are determining your size, be sure you not only consider bust size but also the hip/hem measurement. They are both equally important to the success of your finished vest. Along with the instructions for this pattern, you will also learn about the backward-loop cast-on and three-needle bind-off.

Cabled Cowl Pattern



Winding River Cowl by Kathleen Cubley

Kathleen fell in love with the way this design came together, reminding her of a winding river over a rocky bed. The soft squishiness and cozy warmth of the yarn make this cabled cowl perfect for wearing next to your neck. The cables give the illusion of moving down as you look at them, and the mobius structure also makes the cowl a perfect place to rest your chin!

Cable Pullover Sweater Pattern



Wheat-ear Cable Yoke by Pam Allen

This beautiful and elegant design captures Pam’s love for contrasting knit cables and smooth stockinette. In this raglan cable pullover pattern a sleek bodice and sleeves flow into a yoke of delicate cables. The cable types include a two-stitch twist alternating with a seven-stitch wheat-ear. Combined these give the pullover decoration with adding bulk.

Learning how to cable knit is a fun but challenging technique for many knitters, one that is loved and celebrated around the world. The beautiful textures created are completely unique to cable knitting stitches. Learn how to cable knit with help from the designs in these free downloads.

The designs in The Art of Cable Knitting: 10 Free Patterns for a Cable Knit Sweater, Scarf, Pullover, and More represent the best in cable knitting, from beginning to advanced—with these patterns we’re sure you’ll enjoy learning how to cable knit as much as we do.

Cheers,

