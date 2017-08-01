Knitting Short Rows: Learn the Wrap and Turn Method

What are short-rows? They’re exactly what they sound like: partial rows in the knitting that create curves, soft angles, and depth. Short-rows are an invaluable technique that allow the knitter to create modern, seamless knitwear that is both engaging to knit and flattering to wear. Over the next few weeks, we’ll show you how to work some of the most common methods of working short-rows. This week: the wrap and turn method.

The Wrap and Turn Method

The wrap & turn method, often abbreviated as “w&t,” is a simple and effective way to work short-rows back and forth in stockinette and garter stitch. It is also suitable for working pattern stitches and working in the round, with some considerations discussed below. In the w&t method, stitches are worked to one stitch before the desired turning point, then the turning stitch is slipped and wrapped with the working yarn, before turning the work. On a subsequent row, the wrapped yarn, which is called the wrap, may be worked along with the slipped stitch that it wraps, to disguise the turning point.

The Wrap and Turn Method on a Knit Row

1. Knit to the turning point; with yarn in back, insert the right needle tip purlwise into the next stitch, and slip it to the right needle (Figure 1).

2. Bring the yarn to the front (Figure 2).

3. Slip the wrapped stitch back to the left needle (Figure 3).

4. Turn the work and work the next row. If you’re working in stockinette stitch, bring the yarn to the front (Figure 4) and purl the next row. If you’re working in garter stitch, leave the yarn in back when you turn the work and knit the next row.

Inspired to try wrap and turn short-rows? Try the Slices Shawl (shown in the header) or the Earlappe Hat (shown above), both found in Knitting Short Rows.

This lesson has been excerpted from Knitting Short Rows, by Designer Jennifer Dassau.

