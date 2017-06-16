Shakespeare-Inspired: Interweave Knits Summer 2017

A Midsummer Knits Dream

Mischief breeds forth from idle hands we know

But busy hands spin mischief into light

Upon this knitted journey thus we go

With patterns filled with breezy purled delight

A touch of whimsy plays on luscious lace

Designs to stroll past wood or mirrored pool

Whilst fairies coo and cluck with every pace

Mid-summer knits styled hot yet airy cool

Shawls and tops to ward off evening chills

Seductive in their cuts and flowing lines

These puckish patterns play with lacey frills

Handcrafted winding woven woolen vines

Come, stroll with us through rows of finest fleece

A season’s garden blossoms piece by piece

—Stephen Koenig, Interweave Content Strategist and In-House Bard

As the midsummer solstice quickly approaches and the numbers on the thermostat climb we look for lighter projects to satisfy our knitting desires. Interweave Knits Summer 2017: The Shakespeare Issue is full of lightweight, whimsical designs made for high summer knitting. Let’s take a look at a few favorites from our playful, feminine story “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Light and Airy Favorites

Puck’s Tunic

Stroll through a garden in the height of summer in this cool lace tunic. Puck’s Tunic by Susanna IC is a subtle, airy tee that toes the line between tomboy and feminine. It’s made in two simple rectangles and seamed so that all the focus stays on the whimsical zigzag lace on the front and back.

Titania’s Shawl

Titania’s Shawl by Susanna IC begins with unexpected construction high-lighting the eye-catching panels of alternating lace that shimmer in the celestial-like silk of Hand Maiden Fine Yarn’s Lace Silk. The beads are attached using a bead crochet hook; keep a few hook pre-loaded with beads for quick application.

Midsummer Kimono

Fringed, girly, and fun, the Midsummer Kimono by Sarah Wilson can be worn over a bathing suit for a day at the beach, or a dress for a night out. The substantial lace border and fringe are worked last, and the lace border is attached as you knit. Wind off a length of yarn prior to knitting to ensure you’ll have enough yarn for the fringe.

Hippolyta’s Cover-up

Sheer, playful, and practical, Hippolyta’s Cover-up by Lena Zharichenko is made for long days at the beach or by the pool. Breathable and resilient silk and linen fibers give this whimsical wrap drape and grace. Worked in a rectangle with a simple drop-stitch technique, this wrap will fly off your needles in time for the first day of summer.

What designs from Interweave Knits Summer 2017 get you in the mood for midsummer knitting? Let me know!

~Meghan Babin, editor

