Spring Ravelry Favorites from 3 Years of Knitting
With so many exciting new knitting magazines and patterns coming out each year, it can be tough to circle back to the fantastic projects from older issues. Interweave Knits, Love of Knitting, knit.wear, and knitscene are all treasure troves of gorgeous spring knitting patterns.
I looked back over the past 3 years’ worth of issues on Ravelry and pulled 10 of your absolute favorite patterns from our spring issues. Now the challenge: choosing which one to cast on first!
Throwback to Spring 2015
Second Story Tee, Interweave Knits Spring 2015
The Second Story Tee uses diagonal rib to create interesting lines, and the simple drop-shoulder body creates its own cap sleeves. The patterning is intuitive to work; the smooth merino makes for quick knitting and comfy wearing. No wonder it’s a spring Ravelry favorite!
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 2073
Queues: 499
Projects: 152
Rating: 4.5/5
Aurelia Cowl, knitscene Spring 2015
A shawl-cowl hybrid in a yarn with subtle sparkle makes a great accessory. Start at the top working flat, as for a shawl, and then join in the round to knit the draped cowl section. The unique construction and gorgeous patterning make the Aurelia Cowl a much-loved project on Ravelry.
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 1221
Queues: 307
Projects: 84
Rating: 4.4/5
Spring Back to 2016
Slippery Slope Socks, Interweave Knits Spring 2017
Featuring a geometric pattern, these socks combine neutral and colorful variegated yarns to show off the slip-stitch design. They’re a delight to knit and look more complicated than they are! No wonder the Slippery Slope Socks are a Ravelry favorite.
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 5079
Queues: 1154
Projects: 231
Rating: 4.7/5
Kline Shawl, knit.wear Spring/Summer 2016
Bold strokes of alternating smooth and rough texture stretch fluidly across the asymmetric Kline Shawl. The monochromatic palette is broken with colorful accents that transition to dominance at the far edge; try pairing a speckled yarn with a bold contrast color for a striking visual result. It’s a favorite of knitters like you on Ravelry!
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 1103
Queues: 230
Projects: 92
Rating: 4.7/5
Yelena Cardigan, knitscene Spring 2016
A simple texture stitch paired with a handpainted yarn results in a comfortable cardigan for any occasion. This jacket is knit in one piece to the underarms, with sleeves knit in the round to the sleeve cap and set into the armholes. Ravelers love it, and so will you!
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 939
Queues: 185
Projects: 17
Rating: 4.6/5
Tea Time Top, Love of Knitting Spring 2016
Luxurious yarn, delicate lace, and a flattering silhouette make this sweater perfect for all occasions—even tea with the queen! And it’s easier than it looks. You’ll never want to go back to sewing in sleeves after you try Kristen TenDyke’s technique for seamless set-in sleeves! The creative technique has made the Tea Time Top a spring favorite on Ravelry!
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 153
Queues: 25
Projects: 11
Rating: 4.3/5
The Very Best of Spring 2017
Charlestown Pullover, Interweave Knits Spring 2017
An Aran and gansey mash-up, the Charlestown Pullover unites cables and texture for a classic pullover that’s perfect for days on the ocean or casual weekends. Made from the top down in one piece, the saddle shoulders are worked first, then the yoke is worked in the round. This pattern is already making waves on Ravelry!
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 563
Queues: 134
Projects: 9
Rating: 4/5
Marblehead Poncho, knit.wear Spring/Summer 2017
This poncho is worked in the round from the top down in one piece. Ribbing and a panel of reverse stockinette provide visual interest. Whether you love the swoncho (sweater/poncho) trend or hate it, you have to admit this is a gorgeous piece of knitwear. Knitters have certainly taken notice on Ravelry!
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 1210
Queues: 159
Projects: 10
Rating: 5/5
Drafter’s Cardigan, knitscene Spring 2017
The body of the Drafter’s Cardigan is worked back and forth in one piece from the lower edge to the underarm, then the upper fronts and back are worked separately. Stitches for the sleeves are picked up around the armhole, and the sleeves are worked from the top down in the round with short-rows to shape the sleeve cap. This gorgeous cardigan was the cover project of knitscene Spring 2017 and is already a favorite on Ravelry!
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 772
Queues: 134
Projects: 4
Rating: 5/5
Bargello Socks, Love of Knitting Spring 2017
Wear bargello, a type of embroidery associated with the medieval city of Florence, on your feet! Worked in stranded knitting, zigzags in varying widths create an allover pattern. Place the stripes at random or use a self-striping yarn as the contrast color to make your pair of Bargello Socks unique.
Ravelry Stats
Hearts: 100
Queues: 12
Projects: 7
Rating: 4.5/5
We hope you’ve enjoyed these spring knitting patterns from Interweave’s knitting magazines. Let us know in the comments: what’s your favorite spring issue of Interweave Knits, knit.wear, knitscene, or Love of Knitting?
Happy Stitching!
—Andrea
Find Your Spring Knitting Muse
One Comment
Slippery Slopes Socks were the all time favorite of all the projects picked. But with all that I.K has to offer, I’m sure there are others more qualified than the ones picked from the last 3 years. If you go by ‘hearted’ I found others with higher ratings. If you go by ‘Projects’ again, I found others with higher ratings. But glad to know Slippery Slopes Socks made the list as it should.