Spring Ravelry Favorites from 3 Years of Knitting

With so many exciting new knitting magazines and patterns coming out each year, it can be tough to circle back to the fantastic projects from older issues. Interweave Knits, Love of Knitting, knit.wear, and knitscene are all treasure troves of gorgeous spring knitting patterns.

I looked back over the past 3 years’ worth of issues on Ravelry and pulled 10 of your absolute favorite patterns from our spring issues. Now the challenge: choosing which one to cast on first!

Throwback to Spring 2015

Second Story Tee, Interweave Knits Spring 2015

The Second Story Tee uses diagonal rib to create interesting lines, and the simple drop-shoulder body creates its own cap sleeves. The patterning is intuitive to work; the smooth merino makes for quick knitting and comfy wearing. No wonder it’s a spring Ravelry favorite!

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 2073

Queues: 499

Projects: 152

Rating: 4.5/5

Aurelia Cowl, knitscene Spring 2015

A shawl-cowl hybrid in a yarn with subtle sparkle makes a great accessory. Start at the top working flat, as for a shawl, and then join in the round to knit the draped cowl section. The unique construction and gorgeous patterning make the Aurelia Cowl a much-loved project on Ravelry.

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 1221

Queues: 307

Projects: 84

Rating: 4.4/5

Spring Back to 2016

Slippery Slope Socks, Interweave Knits Spring 2017

Featuring a geometric pattern, these socks combine neutral and colorful variegated yarns to show off the slip-stitch design. They’re a delight to knit and look more complicated than they are! No wonder the Slippery Slope Socks are a Ravelry favorite.

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 5079

Queues: 1154

Projects: 231

Rating: 4.7/5

Bold strokes of alternating smooth and rough texture stretch fluidly across the asymmetric Kline Shawl. The monochromatic palette is broken with colorful accents that transition to dominance at the far edge; try pairing a speckled yarn with a bold contrast color for a striking visual result. It’s a favorite of knitters like you on Ravelry!

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 1103

Queues: 230

Projects: 92

Rating: 4.7/5

Yelena Cardigan, knitscene Spring 2016

A simple texture stitch paired with a handpainted yarn results in a comfortable cardigan for any occasion. This jacket is knit in one piece to the underarms, with sleeves knit in the round to the sleeve cap and set into the armholes. Ravelers love it, and so will you!

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 939

Queues: 185

Projects: 17

Rating: 4.6/5

Tea Time Top, Love of Knitting Spring 2016

Luxurious yarn, delicate lace, and a flattering silhouette make this sweater perfect for all occasions—even tea with the queen! And it’s easier than it looks. You’ll never want to go back to sewing in sleeves after you try Kristen TenDyke’s technique for seamless set-in sleeves! The creative technique has made the Tea Time Top a spring favorite on Ravelry!

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 153

Queues: 25

Projects: 11

Rating: 4.3/5

The Very Best of Spring 2017

Charlestown Pullover, Interweave Knits Spring 2017

An Aran and gansey mash-up, the Charlestown Pullover unites cables and texture for a classic pullover that’s perfect for days on the ocean or casual weekends. Made from the top down in one piece, the saddle shoulders are worked first, then the yoke is worked in the round. This pattern is already making waves on Ravelry!

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 563

Queues: 134

Projects: 9

Rating: 4/5

This poncho is worked in the round from the top down in one piece. Ribbing and a panel of reverse stockinette provide visual interest. Whether you love the swoncho (sweater/poncho) trend or hate it, you have to admit this is a gorgeous piece of knitwear. Knitters have certainly taken notice on Ravelry!

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 1210

Queues: 159

Projects: 10

Rating: 5/5

The body of the Drafter’s Cardigan is worked back and forth in one piece from the lower edge to the underarm, then the upper fronts and back are worked separately. Stitches for the sleeves are picked up around the armhole, and the sleeves are worked from the top down in the round with short-rows to shape the sleeve cap. This gorgeous cardigan was the cover project of knitscene Spring 2017 and is already a favorite on Ravelry!

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 772

Queues: 134

Projects: 4

Rating: 5/5

Bargello Socks, Love of Knitting Spring 2017

Wear bargello, a type of embroidery associated with the medieval city of Florence, on your feet! Worked in stranded knitting, zigzags in varying widths create an allover pattern. Place the stripes at random or use a self-striping yarn as the contrast color to make your pair of Bargello Socks unique.

Ravelry Stats

Hearts: 100

Queues: 12

Projects: 7

Rating: 4.5/5

We hope you’ve enjoyed these spring knitting patterns from Interweave’s knitting magazines. Let us know in the comments: what’s your favorite spring issue of Interweave Knits, knit.wear, knitscene, or Love of Knitting?

Happy Stitching!

—Andrea

Find Your Spring Knitting Muse