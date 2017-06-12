What linen lace have we swaggering here?

A tunic fit for wise and clever sorts

Line of lace that follow the fireflies’ flight

An airy tee designed for impish times.

Puck’s Tunic by Susanna IC combines an unfitted silhouette with a geometric lace pattern down the front and back. You’ll find that the knitting goes very quickly, given the tee’s simplicity and the DK-weight yarn. It takes two identical rectangles mostly in stockinette, with a simple lace motif in the middle, then seam the sides up to the armholes.

Back View of Puck's Tunic Front Detail of Puck's Tunic Bottom Detail of Puck's Tunic

The yarn, Juniper Moon Farm Zooey, blends cotton and linen to keep this top soft and light for summer adventures. It is the quintessential warm-weather yarn and softens up substantially with washing, which is easy to do because it’s machine washable. The line is available in many gorgeous colors, including neutrals and saturated shades.

Check out all of the other Shakespeare-themed projects in Interweave Knits Summer 2017! They’re split into warm-weather and cold-weather collections honoring two of the Bard’s most beloved plays. Historian Christopher John Brooke Phillips explains how lacemaking appeared in Twelfth Night and children’s rhymes. Get the third installment of a technical series called “Get the Perfect Edge: Tubular Cast-ons”. Finally, be sure to peruse the story of a wood turner who makes gorgeous yarn bowls.

Project Details

Difficulty Easy

Finished Size 32.5 (36, 40.5, 44, 48.5, 52, 56.5) ” bust circumference. Tunic shown measures 36″; modeled with 4″ of positive ease.

Yarn Juniper Moon Farm Zooey (60% cotton, 40% linen): #06 sel gris, 3 (3, 3, 3, 4, 4, 4) balls. Yarn distributed by Knitting Fever.

Needles Size 6 (4 mm). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers; tapestry needle.

Gauge 18 sts and 26 rows = 4″ in St st; Lace chart = 5.5″ wide.

Which summer garments are you excited about making? Let us know in the comments!

Happy knitting,

Sarah Rothberg

Assistant Editor, Interweave Knits

