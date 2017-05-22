POW: Museum Piece Pullover by Faina Goberstein

Faina Goberstein has worked her magic again with the Museum Piece Pullover. Knitters of any skill level can handle this bottom-up circular yoke garment. You can make the sleeves as long or short as you like, because you’ll knit them separately and attach them to work the yoke. The yoke features a cascade of cables that gently lead up to a wide neckline shaped by short rows.

The refined fit afforded by the side shaping gives the pullover a distinct form and shape, and creates the perfect canvas to highlight the unusual cabled yoke. Read Faina discuss this cable pattern in her own words in her Designer Q&A here.

Imagine yourself exploring the Museum of Modern Art in New York City walking through the Women Artists and Postwar Abstraction exhibit (which I hear is very good), all while displaying your own skill and artistry in this chic sweater. Try knitting this pullover in a wool and viscose blend as suggested in the pattern and you’ll see how quickly this becomes of your favorite multi-season garments.



Difficulty Intermediate

Finished Size 33.25 (36.5, 39.25, 43, 45.25, 49.25, 51.75)” bust circumference. Top shown measures 36.5″, modeled with 2″ of positive ease.

Yarn HiKoo Sueño (80% merino wool, 20% viscose from bamboo): #1115 cantaloupe, 4 (4, 5, 5, 6, 6, 7) skeins. Yarn distributed by Skacel.

Needles Sizes 4 (3.5 mm) and 5 (3.75 mm): 24″ circular. Size 6 (4 mm): 32″ circular and set of double-pointed. Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers; stitch holders; cable needle; tapestry needle.

Gauge 21 sts and 32 rnds = 4″ in St st on largest needle.

