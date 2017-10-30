Pattern of the Week: Eira Pullover, the Cabled Masterpiece

Linda Marveng’s Eira Pullover from knit.wear Fall/Winter 2017 is a study in knitting cables. This project combines 3 wide cables, 2 narrow cables, and moss stitch. An eye-catching cable featuring wide arches, knots, and small braids dominates the center panel. Then columns of large staghorn cables flank the central panel and decorate the saddle sleeves: stitches undulate from the inside to the outside in an antler motif. Moss stitch, a classic complement to cabled designs, covers the sides and sleeves. Eira Pullover has the same patterning on front and back; it’s worked in pieces and seamed.

This design will put your cabling skills to the test. The result is well worth it, for a distinguished pullover that easily transitions between your professional and leisure wardrobes. Grab your copy of knit.wear Fall/Winter 2017 to get started on your beautiful cabled masterpiece.

Pattern Details

Difficulty Expert

Finished Size 32 (34.5, 37.5, 41.5, 44.5, 48.5)” bust circumference. Pullover shown measures 32″; modeled with zero ease.

Yarn The Fibre Co. Cumbria Worsted (60% merino wool, 30% brown masham wool, 10% mohair): Scafell Pike, 6 (7, 7, 8, 8, 9) skeins. Yarn distributed by Kelbourne Woolens.

Yarn Weight 4

Needles Size 6 (4 mm): straight and 16″ circular. Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers; cable needle; stitch holder; tapestry needle; waste yarn.

Gauge 23 sts and 28 rows = 4″ in Moss st; 42 sts of Kanik Cable chart = 5.75″ wide; 20 sts of Staghorn Cable = 2.5″ wide.

Note This pullover is worked back and forth in pieces and seamed.

What color would you choose for this beautiful example of knitted cables? Are you working on anything else from this gorgeous issue of knit.wear?

Let me know in the comments!

Yours in yarn,

Gus

Knitted Cables & More with knit.wear