Pattern of the Week: Hygge Style with the Dejlig Sweater

Dejlig is the Danish word for “lovely,” which is how the Dejlig Sweater got its name. It’s an all around delightful and wearable sweater, and it’s apart of our Hygge Style collection from knitscene Winter 2017. The Scandinavian concept of hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”) has taken the U.S. by storm in recent years, and it doesn’t look as though the craze is losing any momentum. Hygge doesn’t necessarily look the same to everyone, and for the Winter issue of knitscene we did our best to relay what knitscene hygge style looks like. We ended up with eight super-cozy winter projects photographed in a whimsical blanket fort. The Dejlig Sweater rounds out the collection nicely as a simple yet interesting project for contented knitting and lounging this winter.

The unusual shaping to this sweater and the front kangaroo pocket are what make it a unique knit. The shaping comes from major increases on the back piece from the armhole to the bottom, and the front piece starting from the bottom with the width of the kangaroo pocket. The pocket front is worked first, followed by the back, and then increases are made from the top of the pocket to the armholes. When you seam these pieces together—with the wrong sides facing so you get exposed seams—the seams flow from the side to the front and frame the sides of the kangaroo pocket.

The Woolfolk TOV yarn used for this project also gives it an extra-special appeal. It’s an Aran-weight 100% merino yarn, so it’s super soft, super warm, and knits up like butter—and quickly. So get your hygge on this winter, and cast on the Dejlig Sweater in a color that makes you feel cozy and content, and check out the other projects in this collection.

Happy hygge knitting,

Hannah

Pattern Details

Difficulty Intermediate

Finished Size 33.5 (37, 41.5, 45.5, 49, 53)” bust circumference. Pullover shown measures 37”; modeled with 5” of positive ease.

Yarn Woolfolk Tov (100% merino wool): #T01 light grey, 7 (7, 8, 8, 9, 10) skeins.

Needles Sizes 7 (4.5 mm) and 8 (5 mm): 32” circular and set of double-pointed. Size 7 (4.5 mm): 16” circular. Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers; removable markers; stitch holder; spare size 8 (5 mm) circular needle; tapestry needle.

Gauge 19 sts and 25 rows = 4” in St st on larger needle.

Get your hygge style going with even more cozy winter patterns: