It’s hard to select a favorite sweater from Interweave Knits Fall 2017. I’ve been working with these projects for months and I’m still torn. But Mary Anne Benedetto’s Angelina Pullover really stands out.

I am always ready to throw on a black sweater. There’s something so classic and elegant about them. Pair one with even the shabbiest of jeans, and you’ve got a nicer outfit.

But the Angelina Pullover isn’t just any regular sweater. The yoke features stunning wishbone-shaped cables that increase in size with the body of the garment. Bell-like sleeves and a curved hem add a youthful touch to this great piece.

This top softly wraps you in comfort and warmth without any bulk or weight, thanks to Cumbria yarn from The Fibre Co. It’s a must-knit for this fall season.

Pattern Details

Difficulty Intermediate

Finished Size 47(49.5, 53, 55.5, 58.75, 61.25)” bust circumference. Pullover shown measures 47″; modeled with 14″ of positive ease.

Yarn The Fibre Co. Cumbria (60% merino wool, 30% Masham wool, 10% mohair; 238 yd [218 m]/3½ oz [100 g]): #85 Dodd Wood, 6 (6, 7, 7, 8, 8) skeins. Yarn distributed by Kelbourne Woolens.

Needles Size 8 (5 mm): 16″ and 32″ circular (cir). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); cable needle (cn); waste yarn for provisional CO; stitch holders; tapestry needle.

Gauge 15 sts and 27 rows = 4″ in St st.

Notes This pullover is worked in the round from the top down. The lower front and back edges are shaped with short rows. The sleeves are works in the round from the top down.

What are you planning on making from this issue?

Sarah Rothberg

