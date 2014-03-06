Pleated Elliptical Cardigan

Designer Sara Morris

FINISHED SIZE 50 3/4 (54 1/4, 61 3/4, 65 3/4)" bust circumference, to fit 36 1/2 (40, 45, 48)" bust. Cardigan shown fits 36 1/2", modeled with 3" of positive ease.

YARN Berroco Ultra Alpaca Light (50% alpaca, 50% wool; 144 yd [132 m]/1 3/4 oz [50 g]): #4207 salt & pepper, (7, 8, 9, 10) skeins.

NEEDLES Size 9 (5.5 mm): 47" circular (cir) and set of double-pointed (dpn). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

NOTIONS Markers (m); stitch holders; tapestry needle.

GAUGE 18 sts and 27 rows = 4" in St st.

An homage to the soft, feminine lines of vintage bed jackets, this modern remake features inverted box pleats and an on-trend elliptical hem, knitted with a super-cozy yarn on larger needles.