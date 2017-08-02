My First Pair of Socks: Toe to Heel (the final leg of my sock journey)

Welcome to the final installment of my sock saga. If you are new, I’ve been knitting and blogging about the Thames Path Socks from Love of Knitting Fall 2017. The expedition has been interesting, and hopefully I’ve caused some fellow aspirational sock knitters to take the leap and get started.

At long last, I have a sock to wear on future camping trips! Now all I need are some hiking boots . . . and to finish the other sock. I’ve procrastinated up to the point where I only have a week until my next hike, so my needles are hurriedly trying to make its mate. From now on, I will knit both socks at the same time, I swear.

Nevertheless, I have a sock to share with you! The toe was easy and exciting to knit. Each round took less time than the last and it was finished in no time. I did mess up the Kitchener stitch grafting on one stitch, but you can’t tell when I’m wearing them (so I will pout in silence for the foreseeable future).

The afterthought heel was terrifying to start, but once I had it on my needles, I easily fell into a groove. You will be happy to know that I did not botch the Kitchener stitch grafting on the heel. It’s easier for me to live with mistakes when I can learn from them. I ran into two holes (one on each side) where I picked up the heel stitches. Using a tapestry needle, I closed the holes by hand sewing with the tails and then weaving the ends in to secure the closure.

When this sock was almost finished, I was filled with so much excitement that I madly wove in the remaining tails and shoved the sock onto my foot, only to realize my poor toes were forcibly curled. I’d made the foot too short! So, I frogged back down to the foot and added a half-inch to the length before beginning my toe decreases. I thought about blocking to stretch the sock but I was worried about the ribbing. Now my sock fits perfectly from heel to toe and I’m glad I worked through the longer solution.

Just in case you’re wondering, I still love the yarn. Lorna’s Laces Solemate feels great against my skin—the superwash merino, nylon, and Outlast blend create a sturdy, stretchy, material that cocoons my foot in comfort. The fabric actually stays cool on my skin much longer than any other socks I’ve worn. I can’t wait to test this yarn with some gorgeous trails in Aspen.

Is anyone else working on his or her first pair of socks? Do you pros have any tips for us?

Happy Knitting,

Sarah Rothberg

Assistant Editor, Interweave Knits

