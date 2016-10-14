Mountain Avenue Shawl
The Mountain Avenue Shawl by Elizabeth Elliott is featured in knit.wear Fall/Winter 2016 and can be purchased with the magazine or as an individual pattern.
- Worked in two pieces
- Provisional cast-on
- Worsted weight
Difficulty: Intermediate
Finished Size 45″ along top edge of each side, 18″ wide, 25″ tall at point of V.
Yarn Quince & Co. Owl Tweet (50% wool, 50% alpaca; 120 yd [110 m]/1¾ oz [50 g]): #371 allagash, 9 skeins.
Needles Size 9 (5.5 mm). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.
Notions Markers (m); waste yarn for provisional CO; tapestry needle.
Gauge 15 sts and 22 rows = 4″ in St st.
2 Comments
Is there on row 7 of the right border chart. This is as far as I have gotten and also question the left border chart. Thanks for you input.
Pat
Forget my earlier post, it was operator head space. I should never knit when I am tired.