Mountain Avenue Shawl

October 14, 2016 | Author: Sarah Rothberg | 2 Comments

Shawl Knitting PatternThe Mountain Avenue Shawl by Elizabeth Elliott is featured in knit.wear Fall/Winter 2016 and can be purchased with the magazine or as an individual pattern.

  • Worked in two pieces
  • Provisional cast-on
  • Worsted weight

Difficulty: Intermediate

Finished Size 45″ along top edge of each side, 18″ wide, 25″ tall at point of V.

Yarn Quince & Co. Owl Tweet (50% wool, 50% alpaca; 120 yd [110 m]/1¾ oz [50 g]): #371 allagash, 9 skeins.

Needles Size 9 (5.5 mm). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); waste yarn for provisional CO; tapestry needle.

Gauge 15 sts and 22 rows = 4″ in St st.

Shawl Knitting Pattern

 

  1. Merrilyn T at 7:15 pm August 25, 2017

    Is there on row 7 of the right border chart. This is as far as I have gotten and also question the left border chart. Thanks for you input.

    Pat

  2. Merrilyn T at 7:53 pm August 25, 2017

    Forget my earlier post, it was operator head space. I should never knit when I am tired.

