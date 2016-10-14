The Mountain Avenue Shawl by Elizabeth Elliott is featured in knit.wear Fall/Winter 2016 and can be purchased with the magazine or as an individual pattern.

Worked in two pieces

Provisional cast-on

Worsted weight

Difficulty: Intermediate

Finished Size 45″ along top edge of each side, 18″ wide, 25″ tall at point of V.

Yarn Quince & Co. Owl Tweet (50% wool, 50% alpaca; 120 yd [110 m]/1¾ oz [50 g]): #371 allagash, 9 skeins.

Needles Size 9 (5.5 mm). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); waste yarn for provisional CO; tapestry needle.

Gauge 15 sts and 22 rows = 4″ in St st.