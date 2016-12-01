Spring is baby season, and to celebrate we’ve updated our free baby knits eBook, Baby Patterns from Knitting Daily: 9 Free Baby Knitting Patterns!

Who doesn’t love knitting for babies? The baby knitting patterns are adorable, the yarns are soft, and the knitting is done before you know it! And seeing your handwork worn by the wee one you made it for is nothing short of irresistible.

That’s why we put together this collection of 9 free baby knitting patterns for you. From adorable knitted baby hats (including a preemie cap), to knit baby socks, booties, blankets, and a stunning cabled cardigan, this collection has a little bit of everything for your favorite babies.

With their tiny size baby knits work up quickly and make great stash buster projects. They are also the perfect way for knitters of all abilities to hone in on skills and try new stitches or techniques. Baby knits can be as much fun for you, as for those enjoying the finished piece. Check out all the included designs then download the entire collection for free to knit your favorite baby patterns today—smiles are guaranteed!

Sneak-Peek at the Baby Knitting Patterns You’ll Find:

Create Knitted Preemie Caps



Preemie Caps by Eunny Jang

This knit baby hat pattern is extremely flexible. You can choose to use DK or worsted weight yarn and vary needle size to adjust size and fit. Work this hat in two-round stripes in two or more colors to use up odd ends of yarn from your stash.

Adorable Knitted Baby Hats



Vine Lace Baby Hat by Sandi Wiseheart

Take a lovely yarn, cast on some stitches, and work a simple lace stitch for a few inches. Then work some decreases, pull the yarn through the final stitches, and you’re done! It’s hard to resist making baby hats, especially when they are this easy—and when the results look so adorable on cute baby heads. What’s not to love?

Knitted Baby Socks



Baby’s First Sock by Ann Budd

Tired of knitting baby booties, but can’t resist adorning those tiny feet? Then you’ll love knitting baby socks! They knit up fast and are completely irresistible. This baby sock pattern has very traditional roots, as Ann Budd adapted this pattern from Victorian England’s Weldon’s Practical Needlework.

Adorable Baby Sock Knitting Pattern



Better Than Booties Baby Socks by Ann Budd

Ann Budd has designed this adorable baby sock pattern to make precious little feet even more precious. Both variations feature Priscilla Gibson-Roberts’s short-row heel and toe and decorative zigzag bind-off. Worked in washable wool, these socks are easy to care for—an important feature in babywear.

Knitted Baby Blankets



Star Light, Star Bright Baby Blanket by Anna Dillenberg Rachap

When Anna designed this baby blanket pattern she was thinking about the domed ceiling of a church in Bad Homburg, Germany, were her relatives live. Standing under that ceiling, painted dark blue with gold-leaf stars, Anna recalls, “I felt as though I were inside a Fabergé egg.” The stars on this blanket, she decided, would represent a kind of blessing for the baby sleeping under them. Learn how to knit a baby blanket with star motifs through carefully planned yarnovers and decreases.

Knitted Baby Booties



Barnyard Baby Booties by Sue Flanders

We took your love for knitting baby booties to the next level. Ducks, rabbits, pigs, sheep! Sue Flanders has designed a virtual barn for baby’s feet while helping you learn the tricks for how to knit baby booties. These ingeniously shaped booties, which are about as cute as cute can be, are guaranteed to please parents and baby alike. Ribbing at the ankles helps to assure a snug fit so that they will stay put on baby’s feet.

Portuguese-Style Knitted Baby Booties



Baby Booties to Knit in the Portuguese Style by Andrea Wong

Fashioned more like booties, this baby knitting pattern use garter stitch, stockinette stitch, garter ribbing, and yarnover increases. They are knitted flat and seamed down the back of the leg, then along the center of the sole. This easy project will make a sweet gift. If you do not have any expectant mothers in your circle of family and friends, you could make several pairs for charity.

Knitted Baby Sweater



Origami Baby Kimono by Bonnie Franz

Looking for a simple baby sweater knitting pattern? Honor the birth of a new baby—and the excitement of the parent—with this special kimono jacket. This pattern is worked mostly in garter stitch and the fronts cross over. This simple (and free) baby sweater is simply adorable!

Cable Knitted Baby Sweater



Cabled Raglan Baby Sweater by Rebecca Daniels

This tiny cabled baby cardigan knitting pattern calls for baby alpaca making it luxurious but still affordable. The sweater is simple in construction, with only a few details that enhance the sweater but still allow the yarn to take center stage. Choose your favorite button to give this pattern your own special touch!

How adorable are these free baby knitting patterns? If you’re in the mood for something traditional, start with the cute baby booties, one of the knitted baby hat patterns, or the gorgeous knitted baby blanket pattern—sure to be favorites of mom-to-be and treasured for many years to come. Can’t decide? How about a baby cardigan knitting pattern, or sweet little baby socks. With such a wide variety of free baby patterns to choose from—there surely is one that is perfect for the favorite youngster in your life. It’s all here in one free eBook, download your copy today to start knitting for baby!

We hope that one of these designs will find its way into your family’s life, helping to welcome a new little person into your arms and your hearts. May the future of these young ones be bright!

Download Baby Patterns from Knitting Daily: 9 Free Baby Knitting Patterns now and start knitting for Baby today!