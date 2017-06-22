An Education in Lace Grafting: Lace Pattern 5

Joni is taking you to the finish line with Pattern #5 in her series on two-sided lace grafting! This series of tips will get you grafting shawls, cowls, and any number of lace projects where the presentation must be impeccable (think bridal veil, or dressy, delicate accessories with signature style).

Take a look at what she has planned for your lesson this week!

Lace Pattern 5 is worked over a multiple of twelve stitches, plus five. I worked my swatch over 41 stitches.

For the grafting, I used Rows 3 and 4 of the lace chart (Row 3 for the grafted row itself and Row 4 for the provisional cast-on row). I chose Rows 3 and 4 because the decreases for those two rows come almost to a point at the top of a leaf motif, and fall directly below the left-slanting double decreases on Row 5.

THE GRAFTING SEQUENCES

Five sequences are used to graft Pattern 5: Sequences A, C, F, I, and J.

THE PROVISIONAL CAST-ON

Crochet Chain Method

1. With crochet hook and cotton waste yarn, chain 47 sts. Break yarn and pull tail through last st.

2. Turn chain over so the bumps in the back of the chain are visible. With knitting needle and working yarn, beginning in 3rd st from last st of chain, pick up and knit sts in the chain, placing the yarnovers from Row 4 of the chart as foll (reading chart Row 4 from left to right, counting the decrease symbols as one picked-up st): pick up and knit 3 sts, *yo and skip a chain, pick up and knit 9 sts, yo and skip a chain, pick up and knit 1 st; rep from * 2 more times, pick up and knit 2 sts—41 sts.

Alternate Crochet Chain Method

1. With crochet hook and cotton waste yarn, work 41 chain sts onto a knitting needle.

2. With knitting needle and working yarn, work as foll: k3, *yo, drop a chain st from needle, k9, yo, drop a chain st from needle, k1; rep from * 2 more times, k2—41 sts.

Waste Yarn Method

1. With cotton waste yarn, cast on 35 sts (add 10 sts for each additional repeat). Work in St st for about 1″, ending with a RS row. Break yarn.

2. With WS facing and working yarn, k3, *yo, k9, yo, k1; rep from * 2 more times, k2—41 sts.

WORK THE LACE PATTERN

Work Rows 5–10 of Pattern 5 lace chart once, then repeat Rows 1–10 as desired. Bind off all sts. For the second part of the swatch, cast on 41 sts (not provisionally) and work Rows 1–10 of the lace chart as many times as desired, ending with Row 2. Break the yarn, leaving a tail about 5 times the width of the swatch for grafting.

CREATE AN EXTRA LOOP ON THE PROVISIONAL CAST-ON ROW USING THE CAST-ON TAIL

FOLLOWING THE GRAFTING CHART

Thread the working yarn onto a tapestry needle.

Work Sequence C two times:

As before, make sure to use the half loop at the very edge of the upper piece for Step 2 of the first sequence or the grafted stitches will not align correctly with the stitches on the upper piece. This completes the two-stitch garter border.

BEGIN THE REPEATED SEQUENCES

*Work Sequence A once:

The first Sequence A of every repeated set of sequences forms the spine of a leaf. The first time this Sequence A is worked, there will be one yarnover on the upper piece to the left of it (because there is a half-leaf motif at the edge). For every other repeat, the first Sequence A will fall between two yarnovers on the upper piece: the yarnover at the end of the repeated set of sequences and the one at the beginning.

Work Sequence F once:

Work Steps 1 and 2 of Sequence F on the other side of the yarnover on the upper piece.

Work Sequence A two times:

Work Sequence J once:

Work Steps 1–5 of Sequence J as for Sequence D.

Work Steps 6–8 of Sequence J.

Work Sequence A once:

This Sequence A will be centered underneath the left-slanting double decrease from Row 5 of the lace chart.

Work Sequence I once:

Work Steps 1–4 of Sequence I as for Sequence A.

Work Steps 5–7 of Sequence I.

Work Sequence A two times:

Work Sequence F once:

Sequence F ends just before the last yarnover on the upper piece in the repeated set of sequences. Make sure to work the first Sequence A of the next repeated set of sequences on the other side of this yarnover, in the center of the leaf spine.

Repeat from * two more times:

Second set of repeated sequences complete.

Third set of repeated sequences complete.

Work Sequence A once:

Work Sequence C two times:

Remove the waste yarn and block the swatch to even out the grafted stitches.

