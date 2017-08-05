Knitting Detectives: A Mystery/Scavenger Hunt from Love of Knitting Fall 2017
I went a little overboard picking pattern names for the Love of Knitting Fall 2017 issue. Maybe I’ve been watching too many British mystery shows on TV, and then there’s my training as a historian. Nerdy puzzles aren’t just for nerds.
Want to join me on a scavenger hunt? See if you can figure out how I came up with each name from clues in the project descriptions, and answer in comments.
Delabole Cardigan, by Kristen TenDyke
You’ll love knitting and wearing this classic cardigan with raglan sleeves, waist shaping, and ridges of garter stitch on the yoke. Its texture and color resemble Cornish slate.
High Street Jacket, by Alexis Di Gregorio
Sophisticated lines make this jacket stand out from the crowd. Its comfortable yet flattering fit recalls shapely silhouettes from the 1930s—imagine strolling down the streets of London, Oxford, or Cambridge between the wars, looking fabulously chic.
King’s Road Cowl, by Laura Ricketts
Return to Swinging London in the 1960s with a big, bold, befringed cowl. Bulky yarn knits up superfast, and the bright colors will liven up any outfit. Leave the fringe uncut, as shown here, or cut the loops open.
Chequers Brioche Scarf, by Mone Dräger
Two-color brioche forms alternating squares of color and texture. Brioche stitch, a variation on traditional ribbing, is easy to knit, even with a second color. This handsome scarf suits all occasions, whether you’re calling on the prime minister or visiting the local pub.
Mitre Square Bag, by Marly Bird
Show off all the colors in a variegated yarn with garter-stitch mitered blocks. Though you’ll knit this roomy bag one square at a time, there’s only minimal seaming at the end: you pick up stitches for each new square from the preceding one. Add a fabric lining for extra stability.
Delabole Cardigan is named after the Delabole Slate Quarry in Cornwall.
High Street Jacket is called that because High Street is a term for the primary business street of a city, especially in the United Kingdom.
King’s Road Cowl is named for King’s Road, a major street through Chelsea and Fulham in west London, associated with 1960s style and ‘ ’60s fashion figures such as Mary Quant and Vivienne Westwood.
Chequers Brioche Scarf is named after Chequers Court, the country house near the village of Ellesborough, of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. It is thought that chequers refers to either the coat of arms of an early owner or the chequer trees that grow there. I think it’s the coat of arms, which features a chequer board.
Mitre Square Bag is named after Mitre Square, a small square in the London which connects to other streets by three passages.
1.King’s Road – 1960’s where King’s Road studio recorded the Beatles. Most detectives have walked a King’s Road at least once, but not in the 1960’s.
2.While Chequers was the prime minister’s residence, it was also the name of the pub in Cecil Street’s Death in the Hopfields.
3. High Street- not one but three Agatha Christie novels mention High Street in The Village of St. Mary Mead, where Miss Marple solves her clues. Most detectives hjave also traversed at least one High Street as well.
4. There is much Delabore slate in Poldark.
5. Mitre Square was the scene of a muder investigated by Sherlcok Holmes and recorded by Dr. Watson in the Whitechapel murders.
Wow, you two found connections I hadn’t even located! Want to pick names for projects in the next issue?
Mitre Square does have another famous connection, by the way.