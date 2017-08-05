Knitting Detectives: A Mystery/Scavenger Hunt from Love of Knitting Fall 2017

I went a little overboard picking pattern names for the Love of Knitting Fall 2017 issue. Maybe I’ve been watching too many British mystery shows on TV, and then there’s my training as a historian. Nerdy puzzles aren’t just for nerds.

Want to join me on a scavenger hunt? See if you can figure out how I came up with each name from clues in the project descriptions, and answer in comments.

Delabole Cardigan, by Kristen TenDyke

You’ll love knitting and wearing this classic cardigan with raglan sleeves, waist shaping, and ridges of garter stitch on the yoke. Its texture and color resemble Cornish slate.

High Street Jacket, by Alexis Di Gregorio

Sophisticated lines make this jacket stand out from the crowd. Its comfortable yet flattering fit recalls shapely silhouettes from the 1930s—imagine strolling down the streets of London, Oxford, or Cambridge between the wars, looking fabulously chic.

King’s Road Cowl, by Laura Ricketts

Return to Swinging London in the 1960s with a big, bold, befringed cowl. Bulky yarn knits up superfast, and the bright colors will liven up any outfit. Leave the fringe uncut, as shown here, or cut the loops open.

Chequers Brioche Scarf, by Mone Dräger

Two-color brioche forms alternating squares of color and texture. Brioche stitch, a variation on traditional ribbing, is easy to knit, even with a second color. This handsome scarf suits all occasions, whether you’re calling on the prime minister or visiting the local pub.

Mitre Square Bag, by Marly Bird

Show off all the colors in a variegated yarn with garter-stitch mitered blocks. Though you’ll knit this roomy bag one square at a time, there’s only minimal seaming at the end: you pick up stitches for each new square from the preceding one. Add a fabric lining for extra stability.

