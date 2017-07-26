Knits Summer’s Ravelry Top 5

Interweave Knits Summer 2017 is one of my favorite issues of the year. Its collection of whimsical knits for summer and delectable winter designs form a delightful Shakespeare theme. I want to knit just about everything in it. I am currently knitting Hippolyta’s Cover-up and agonizing over picking just one shawl to start with. Whether you need some inspiration to keep knitting through the summer or need help narrowing down some warm-weather projects, I hope gathering the Ravelry top 5 picks from this issue will help you.

5. Hippolyta’s Cover-up by Lena Zharichenko

I love this youthful and classy swimsuit cover-up by Lena Zharichenko. I am right in the middle of the yarn-over pattern and am thoroughly enjoying this great travel project. This isn’t an overly speedy project, but it is perfect for picking up sporadically when you have a few minutes or a couple of hours to knit. I hope to have it completed before my trip to Italy where I scheduled some beach time to wear this before next summer in the States. You will also love the Shibui Knits Twig it’s knit in. This yarn is a mix of linen, silk, and wool that provides a stretch and bounce not standard with linen yarns.

4. Midsummer Kimono by Sarah Wilson

Elegant and flirty, this cardigan by Sarah Wilson is a quintessential summer layer for fancy nights out and windy strolls. It looks great paired with a dress, swimsuit, or a top and shorts. You work the lace border and fringe last, attaching the border as you knit. If you have yet to experience Anzula Cricket, this DK-weight merino, cashmere, and nylon blend is pure luxury and a necessity in any summer stash.

3. Titania’s Shawl by Susanna IC

Beads and lace: can a shawl get any more eye-catching? I certainly don’t think so. This shawl features beautiful panes of alternating lace, all knit from a single skein. You can try to knit this as a gift, but you will probably want to keep it for yourself. The yarn, Handmaiden Fine Yarn Lace Silk, gives this shawl the shimmer that inspired the name. It w in both a daytime styling and in an evening arrangement. Wear it as a scarf, or use a shawl pin and create a wrap for a dress.

2. Olivia’s Cape by Amy Gunderson

Everyone at the Interweave office fell all over this cape. It’s gorgeous and classic but also updated to modern day with its stunning herringbone pattern and leather closures. This is a stunning essential 3-season wardrobe piece. It drapes exceedingly well and looks great over a skirt and blouse, dress, or a top and jeans. The yarn, Universal Yarn Deluxe Worsted, makes this garment lighter than it appears but still maintains warmth and a cozy wearing experience.

1. Puck’s Tunic by Susanna IC

I am not surprised to see this tunic in the top slot, since it’s a perfect summer top. It is light and airy but maintains an alluring intrigue with the geometric lace pattern gracing the front and back. You can throw this over a dress or pair it with a skirt or shorts. This top goes from a day exploring the town to exciting evening plans in a flash. Juniper Moon Farm Zooey DK knits a lightweight and soft garment, so you won’t have to worry about itchy yarn-to-skin contact (a necessity when layering for summer).

What are you planning on knitting from Interweave Knits Summer 2017? Which projects are in your top 5?

Happy knitting,

Sarah Rothberg

Assistant Editor, Interweave Knits

Get the Full Issue or Start Your Subscription Today!