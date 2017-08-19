What does the man in your life REALLY want in a knit sweater?

When I managed a local yarn store, I heard too many stories of knitters making sweaters for the men in their lives, putting countless hours of work into these labors of love, only to be met with (at best) mild appreciation from their men. As a knitter, I understand how frustrating this can be. As a man, I understand how fickle a guy’s personal style can be.

What does the man in your life like to wear? What kind of sweater would he really like? I polled the men in my office about their personal styles and sweater preferences and created a questionnaire that will help you get to the bottom of what your man really wants in a sweater.

Use this questionnaire to get the conversation started and discover your man’s personal style.

Now when you knit him that special sweater, he will enjoy wearing it, which makes all your time and effort worth it. Shown below are some of my favorite sweaters from our most recent issues of Love of Knitting and Interweave Knits to give some examples and pattern options to explore. These are great sweaters that can be worn as everyday wear or for a special night out.

How do the men in your life feel about handknitted sweaters? What do they look for in a sweater?

Yours in yarn,

Gus Baxter

Donegal Sweater, KN Win 17 Nelson Pullover, KN Fall 17 Sherwood Forest LOK Fall 17 Whiskey Creek IWK Fall 17

Choose a Project He Will Love