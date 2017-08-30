Interweave Knits Fall 2017: Combating Color Bias
A few weeks ago, I wrote a post about color bias, specifically about my own color bias. I asked if other knitters were color-biased. The response was (as I expected) polarized: some of you loved the black and white photography because it stripped away color, some of you said that detail was lost, and some of you (like me) just loved the black and white photography because it was beautiful.
Even though the response was split down the middle, the fact still remains that there was an unprecedented amount of feedback. Because many folks—including me—loved the black and white photography, I’m back again with another side-by-side gallery for Interweave Knits Fall 2017, an issue full of colorful garments including several colorwork pieces and a few gray garments thrown in for good measure. To thine own self be true, right?
How do you perceive these garments in the absence of color? Does it cause you to reconsider a piece you disregarded before, or do you just love black and white photography like me?
Let me know!
—Meghan Babin
Editor, Interweave Knits
All Who Wander Cowl by Kyle Kunnecke
Yarn by Mountain Meadow Wool Jackson
Tangled Up in Gray Pullover by Sloane Rosenthal
Yarn Hudson Valley Fibers Hudson
Free Falling Pullover by Linda Marveng
Yarn Sugar Bush Yarns Crisp
Whitman Hat by Carrie McGowan
Yarn Imperial Yarn McKenzie
Highway 61 Pullover by Jennifer Owens
Yarn Green Mountain Spinnery Weekend Wool
Astral Road Ruana by Cheryl Toy
Yarn Blue Sky Fibers Woolstok
Goldsmobile Top by Danielle Chalson
Yarn Sugar Bush Yarns Chill
Prairie Wind Cardigan by Amy Gunderson
Yarn Universal Yarn Deluxe Worsted
Nelson Pullover by Irina Anikeeva
Yarn Brown Sheep Company Nature Spun Worsted
Subterraneans Cardigan by Anne Hanson
Yarn Bare Naked Wools Stone Soup Fingering
Whiskey Creek Pullover by Amy Christoffers
Yarn Berroco Tuscan Tweed
Angelina Pullover by Mary Anne Benedetto
Yarn The Fibre Co. Cumbria, distributed by Kelbourne Woolens
Gold Rush Shawl by Meghan Jones
Yarn Manos Del Uruguay Milo, distributed by Fairmount Fibers
Hank’s Pullover by Jessie McKitrick
Yarn Harrisville Designs WATERshed
Madame George Pullover by Annie Lupton
Yarn Cascade Yarns Longwood
Get Interweave Knits Fall 2017 and Start Making!
One Comment
I just love back + white photographs!