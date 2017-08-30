Interweave Knits Fall 2017: Combating Color Bias

A few weeks ago, I wrote a post about color bias, specifically about my own color bias. I asked if other knitters were color-biased. The response was (as I expected) polarized: some of you loved the black and white photography because it stripped away color, some of you said that detail was lost, and some of you (like me) just loved the black and white photography because it was beautiful.

Even though the response was split down the middle, the fact still remains that there was an unprecedented amount of feedback. Because many folks—including me—loved the black and white photography, I’m back again with another side-by-side gallery for Interweave Knits Fall 2017, an issue full of colorful garments including several colorwork pieces and a few gray garments thrown in for good measure. To thine own self be true, right?

How do you perceive these garments in the absence of color? Does it cause you to reconsider a piece you disregarded before, or do you just love black and white photography like me?

Let me know!

—Meghan Babin

Editor, Interweave Knits

All Who Wander Cowl by Kyle Kunnecke

Yarn by Mountain Meadow Wool Jackson

Tangled Up in Gray Pullover by Sloane Rosenthal

Yarn Hudson Valley Fibers Hudson

Free Falling Pullover by Linda Marveng

Yarn Sugar Bush Yarns Crisp

Whitman Hat by Carrie McGowan

Yarn Imperial Yarn McKenzie

Highway 61 Pullover by Jennifer Owens

Yarn Green Mountain Spinnery Weekend Wool

Astral Road Ruana by Cheryl Toy

Yarn Blue Sky Fibers Woolstok

Goldsmobile Top by Danielle Chalson

Yarn Sugar Bush Yarns Chill

Prairie Wind Cardigan by Amy Gunderson

Yarn Universal Yarn Deluxe Worsted

Nelson Pullover by Irina Anikeeva

Yarn Brown Sheep Company Nature Spun Worsted

Subterraneans Cardigan by Anne Hanson

Yarn Bare Naked Wools Stone Soup Fingering

Whiskey Creek Pullover by Amy Christoffers

Yarn Berroco Tuscan Tweed

Angelina Pullover by Mary Anne Benedetto

Yarn The Fibre Co. Cumbria, distributed by Kelbourne Woolens

Gold Rush Shawl by Meghan Jones

Yarn Manos Del Uruguay Milo, distributed by Fairmount Fibers

Hank’s Pullover by Jessie McKitrick

Yarn Harrisville Designs WATERshed

Madame George Pullover by Annie Lupton

Yarn Cascade Yarns Longwood

