Interweave Knits Fall 2017: Combating Color Bias

August 30, 2017 | Author: Meghan Babin | 1 Comment

<em>Interweave Knits</em> Fall 2017: Combating Color Bias

A few weeks ago, I wrote a post about color bias, specifically about my own color bias. I asked if other knitters were color-biased. The response was (as I expected) polarized: some of you loved the black and white photography because it stripped away color, some of you said that detail was lost, and some of you (like me) just loved the black and white photography because it was beautiful.

Even though the response was split down the middle, the fact still remains that there was an unprecedented amount of feedback. Because many folks—including me—loved the black and white photography, I’m back again with another side-by-side gallery for Interweave Knits Fall 2017, an issue full of colorful garments including several colorwork pieces and a few gray garments thrown in for good measure. To thine own self be true, right?

How do you perceive these garments in the absence of color? Does it cause you to reconsider a piece you disregarded before, or do you just love black and white photography like me?

Let me know!

—Meghan Babin
Editor, Interweave Knits

All Who Wander Cowl by Kyle Kunnecke
Yarn by Mountain Meadow Wool Jackson

 

Tangled Up in Gray Pullover by Sloane Rosenthal
Yarn Hudson Valley Fibers Hudson

 

Free Falling Pullover by Linda Marveng
Yarn Sugar Bush Yarns Crisp

 

Whitman Hat by Carrie McGowan
Yarn Imperial Yarn McKenzie

 

Highway 61 Pullover by Jennifer Owens
Yarn Green Mountain Spinnery Weekend Wool

 

Astral Road Ruana by Cheryl Toy
Yarn Blue Sky Fibers Woolstok

 

Goldsmobile Top by Danielle Chalson
Yarn Sugar Bush Yarns Chill

 

Prairie Wind Cardigan by Amy Gunderson
Yarn Universal Yarn Deluxe Worsted

 

Nelson Pullover by Irina Anikeeva
Yarn Brown Sheep Company Nature Spun Worsted

 

Subterraneans Cardigan by Anne Hanson
Yarn Bare Naked Wools Stone Soup Fingering

 

Whiskey Creek Pullover by Amy Christoffers
Yarn Berroco Tuscan Tweed

 

Angelina Pullover by Mary Anne Benedetto
Yarn The Fibre Co. Cumbria, distributed by Kelbourne Woolens

 

Gold Rush Shawl by Meghan Jones
Yarn Manos Del Uruguay Milo, distributed by Fairmount Fibers

 

Hank’s Pullover by Jessie McKitrick
Yarn Harrisville Designs WATERshed

 

Madame George Pullover by Annie Lupton
Yarn Cascade Yarns Longwood

Get Interweave Knits Fall 2017 and Start Making!

 

Posted in Knitting | Tagged

One Comment

  1. Anita C at 5:40 pm September 2, 2017

    I just love back + white photographs!

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.