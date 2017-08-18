The Knits Americana Issue is Here!

My bedside table is precious real estate: only the most important possessions in my life earn a place there. On any given night you’ll find a half-finished knitting project, a family photo, a felted figurine of Jon Snow, and a large stack of books. The only permanent resident of that stack is a dog-eared, well-loved copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass. It hasn’t left its place since I was an undergrad, and I often reach for it when I can’t sleep. Reading it is like having a conversation with an old friend that pulls me back to center and allows me to drift off into sunlit dreams. Since I drew the volume out of The Strand’s stacks fourteen years ago, Whitman’s poetry and prose have had a profound effect on my worldview, my ethics, and my perception of humanity. His love for America and his soaring prose on her beauty and promise instilled in me the desire to discover America for myself. That desire sparked the inspiration for this issue of Interweave Knits: The Americana Issue.

The word “Americana” has several definitions, but here we use it to refer to something that is quintessentially American. Definitions of “quintessentially American” change from person to person and from generation to generation; in this issue, we don’t wish to present a single viewpoint, but to capture the spirit of America in its many—and often contradictory—forms.

We begin with a Kerouac-esque road trip west across the Great Plains and open roads of America in our Wanderlust story. This beatnik-rambler story is full of on-trend knits for the traveler, including the cabled and fringed Astral Road Ruana, which is certain to become an iconic Knits design.

Astral Road Ruana by Cheryl Toy

Yarn – Blue Sky Fibers Woolstok

All Who Wander Cowl by Kyle Kunnecke

Yarn – Mountain Meadow Wool Jackson

Tangled Up in Gray Pullover by Sloane Rosenthal

Yarn – Hudson Valley Fibers Hudson

Goldsmobile Top by Danielle Chalson

Yarn – Sugar Bush Yarns Chill

In our Homestead story, we’ve curated a collection of modern classics for every generation, featuring the colorwork, cables, and textures you love with refreshing, alluring style.

Left: Nelson Pullover by Irina Anikeeva

Yarn Brown Sheep Company Nature Spun

Right: Subterraneans Cardigan by Anne Hanson

Yarn Bare Naked Wools Stone Soup Fingering

Subterraneans Cardigan by Anne Hanson

Prairie Wind Cardigan by Amy Gunderson

Yarn Universal Yarn Deluxe Worsted

Gold Rush Shawl by Meghan Jones

Yarn Manos Del Uruguay Milo, dist. by Fairmount Fibers

Cash Pullover by Jenny Williams

Yarn Cascade Yarns Longwood

Left: Angelina Pullover by Mary Anne Benedetto

Yarn The Fibre Co. Cumbria, dist. by Kelbourne Woolens

Right: Whiskey Creek Pullover by Amy Christoffers

Yarn Berroco Tuscan Tweed

And in our Maker’s Tools review, you’ll find eco-friendly, sustainable products for and from the earth.

This edition of Knits is beautiful, inspiring, and thoughtful—and I am grateful to every person who contributed to this exceptional issue. The Knits team comprises a talented, diverse, and passionate group of people who often go unsung and unseen. I’m taking a page from Whitman’s book and recognizing the work—both the everyday tasks and the remarkable efforts—each person shared to produce this magazine. You all made my journey across America worthwhile, and I found a place where work and friendship are not mutually exclusive.

Readers, I hope you recognize the love that we poured into these pages and see a place for yourself in them.

Love,

—Meghan Babin

