Interweave Knits Corrections 2016
WINTER 2016
Hawkherst Sweater (p 81, bottom of third column)
There are 33 (36, 40, 44, 48) right front stitches on the holder that are returned to the needle, not 29 (32, 36, 40, 44) stitches.
SPRING 2016
Slippery Slope Socks (p 53)
The CC yarn (Schoppel Wolle Crazy Zauberball) should be color #1702 rich jewels, not #1712 little fox.
Dorchester Pullover (p 70)
In two places (once in the second column and once in the third column), the instructions say to “Work Rows 1-14 of Right Half-Scallop chart.” The instructions should read: “Work Rows 1-25 of Right Half-Scallop chart.” The same is true for the Left Half-Scallop chart.
FALL 2016
Edmonia Shawl (p 41 and 76)
The yarn name should be Bare Naked Wools Stone Soup Fingering, not DK.
Nakai Peak Hat (p 122)
The Yarn Weight icon should say 2, not 3.
One Comment
I believe there may be an error in Kathy Zimmerman’s Neota Cardigan in the Fall 2016 issue. The pattern calls for different number of stitches in shoulders (31 for back and 28 for front) and decrease instructions are also not clear. Any thoughts?