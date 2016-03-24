Interweave Knits Corrections 2016

WINTER 2016

Hawkherst Sweater (p 81, bottom of third column)

There are 33 (36, 40, 44, 48) right front stitches on the holder that are returned to the needle, not 29 (32, 36, 40, 44) stitches.

SPRING 2016

Slippery Slope Socks (p 53)

The CC yarn (Schoppel Wolle Crazy Zauberball) should be color #1702 rich jewels, not #1712 little fox.

Dorchester Pullover (p 70)

In two places (once in the second column and once in the third column), the instructions say to “Work Rows 1-14 of Right Half-Scallop chart.” The instructions should read: “Work Rows 1-25 of Right Half-Scallop chart.” The same is true for the Left Half-Scallop chart.

FALL 2016

Edmonia Shawl (p 41 and 76)

The yarn name should be Bare Naked Wools Stone Soup Fingering, not DK.

Nakai Peak Hat (p 122)

The Yarn Weight icon should say 2, not 3.