We should not, under any circumstances, forget the very important holiday of Halloween! I know it’s tempting, with Thanksgiving just around the corner and Christmas already popping up in stores, but hear me out. Halloween is one of the least-stressful holidays ’around. There’s no huge feast, no weird relatives, and no gifts! It’s just candy and costumes! So this Halloween, ’dedicate your time to fun projects, sinfully beautiful yarn, and some peace before the chaos of November and December holidays. Get in the spirit with my collection of spook-tacular Halloween project ideas!

Make something elegantly evil or adorably sweet for kids and adults. Feel like Cinderella in your Singeli’s Silver Slippers, or Rapunzel with the String of Flowers Circlet braided into your hair. For a more sinister look, try out Maleficent’s Cloak or go the opposite and embrace your inner wood sprite with the Forbidden Forest Scarf. Make something fun and out of the ordinary this year!

Want an accessory to wear all winter long? These adorable O.W.L. mittens said they would love to keep you warm through spring. Mittens are the perfect way to try stranded colorwork, since they’re small. The pattern comes in small, medium, and large sizes.

Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. They were the last people you’d expect to be involved in anything strange or mysterious, because they just didn’t hold with such nonsense. —Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, J. K. Rowling

Every Harry Potter fan—even confirmed Muggles—will find something to love in this collection of 30 Potter-inspired projects. And the feature articles in this issue take you even further into the worlds of knitting and Harry Potter. Learn about the handknits made for the Harry Potter films, go deeper into Harry Potter’s Britain, and see how knitting strengthens families in J.K. Rowling’s magical stories. To see more of the stunning projects in this issue, check out Meghan Babin’s post, “Hold onto your S.P.E.W. Hats: It’s Harry Potter Day!”

This delightful cowl can make anyone smile. These sugar skulls are knit in stranded colorwork and are perfect for the month of October or a Día de los Muertos celebration. The skulls are made with a self-striping yarn, letting you sit back and watch the vibrant colors come together to create these skulls.

5. Make a wig or beard out of yarn!

Follow along with Hannah Baker, editor of knitscene magazine, while she shows us how to make awesome yarn beards and wigs. They’re perfect for a last-minute Halloween costume and a great kid-friendly indoor activity.

Can I write a themed post without mentioning yarn? No, probably not. I found a dyer who makes stunning shades with Hallow-tastic names! DyeabolicalYarns is celebrating its 10th year in business. Since 2007, they have focused on small-batch hand dyeing in saturated, vibrant colors. They also sell knitting needles, notions, and spinning fibers.

“One of my favorite things to do is to take the same set of dyes and apply those dyes in different ways; hand painted, kettle dyed, self-striping, and deconstructed in mini skeins sets that are perfect for striped or fade-type projects,” said Rachel Kluesner, owner of Dyeabolocial. “All of my colorways are offered dyed-to-order. In addition, I also offer a selection of yarns, fibers, needles, and notions ready to ship. I sell both on Etsy and through my website at www.dyeabolicalyarns.com.”

What will you be knitting over this Halloween? Let us know in the comments or show us on Instagram @InterweaveCraft!

Happy haunting,

Sarah

