Connie King, of the Great Lakes Fiber Show, answered my burning questions about Ohio’s premiere fiber festival. With over 20 years of history, this fiber show has grown from a single building show to a fairground event. Read our conversation below and then grab your tickets to this great event.

Gus: Tell me about the history of the Great Lakes Fiber Show?

Connie: This is the 22nd year for the Great Lakes Fiber Show. Over that time it has grown from one building in the 1990’s to a show with over 100 vendors filling five buildings, along with outside vendors. This event is held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds located at 199 Vanover St., Wooster, Ohio. They have superior buildings for our vendors and the grounds are very well kept. All the streets on the grounds are blacktopped.

Gus: Pretend you are talking to someone who has never been to your fiber festival, what would you highlight as your “WOW” attractions?

Connie: We have something for everyone. There is everything from raw fiber fleeces to finished items. In addition to vendors selling spinning, weaving, needle felting, crochet and knitting supplies, we offer a great line-up of classes for those who want to learn a new craft or enhance skills. Garment and skein competitions are judged by our expert instructors along with a wool fleece show and sale. We also have an event called “Just for Kids” for the youth to learn different crafts related to fibers. A sheep show and sale runs in conjunction with our event featuring several different breeds of sheep, which make a great 4-H project for families and their children.

Gus: What are your festival do’s and don’ts for enjoying your fiber festival?

Connie:

Do: Come and enjoy the animals on display and learn about their care.

Do: Be opened minded and don’t be afraid to ask our vendors about their products. They do like to share!

Do: Enjoy the food on the fairground, especially the lamb sandwiches.

Don’t: Please respect all vendors with animals. Before petting please ask permission.

Don’t: Please leave your pets at home. (NO DOGS ALLOWED.)



Great Lakes Fiber Show

Wayne County Fairgrounds

199 Vanver Street, Wooster, Ohio 44691

See the Great Lakes Fiber Show website for further information on vendors, classes, and events.

http://www.greatlakesfibershow.com/