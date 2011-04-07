Getting Started, Knitting Increases with Eunny from Knitting Daily TV Episode 613

Eunny begins episode 613 of Knitting Daily TV with some advanced tips for making increases in a knitted garment. For more tricks from Eunny and guests of Knitting Daily TV Series 600, download your free eBook of 22 Techniques for Knitters of All Levels.

Sponsored by Interweave.

Get the entire Series 600 of Knitting Daily TV on a 4-Disc DVD Collection! Click here to purchase DVDs of this season or previous seasons of Knitting Daily TV.

ABOUT THE SHOW: Knitting Daily TV is an exciting needle crafts how-to program on public television covering everything from knitting and crochet to stitching, felting, and spinning. The show guides viewers in learning to make fun yet smart one-of-a-kind designs using the latest products in yarn and fiber. Download free patterns, meet trendsetting knit and crochet designers, and improve or learn new skills and techniques.

Click here to find the PBS station nearest you airing the program. (You can enter your zip code or click "view all schedules/get listings" to see all the cities that air the show and when.)

Knitting Daily TV is airing on PBS stations nationwide and new markets are being added to the schedule all the time. Each individual public television station chooses when and if to air the program. If it is not airing in your local market, please call, write, or email and let them that know you are a viewer of the station and would like to see Knitting Daily TV. You can help bring Knitting Daily TV to your local PBS Station. Thank you!