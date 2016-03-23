Get a Free Knit Cowl Pattern!

A bunch of us at Interweave are celebrating National Craft Month with a blog hop. For my entry in the hop, I wanted to give you a free pattern, so I looked back on the designs I’ve done over the past few months, and I remembered a knit cowl pattern that I “designed”; it was so simple, I can hardly call it a design with a strait face!

Here’s the story of how my Quickie Seed-Stitch Knit Cowl pattern came about.

One of my friends gave me some gorgeous hand-spun alpaca, and I wanted to make something with it ASAP. It was about 300 yards, and worsted-weight, so I decided to hold it double and whip up a cowl. It’s so soft! I’ve worn it a lot; it’s become my go-to. In fact, I had to wash and block it again to take a photo for you! It was pretty squished up from wearing, but it cleaned up really well. Check it out:

I’ve worn it folded over as shown, with a shawl pin at the top, and just loose with no pin. The 100 percent alpaca is really soft, and it folds over naturally. I really like the look of that fold, with or without the pin.

And now, the pattern!

Quickie Seed-Stitch Knit Cowl Pattern (PDF Version)



By Kathleen Cubley

FINISHED SIZE 32″ circumference and 9″ tall

YARN 400 yards of worsted-weight yarn, using two strands held together. I used a hand-spun alpaca yarn.

NEEDLES Size 13 (9 mm): 16″ circular. Note: I used a 40” circular and the Magic Loop method. The 16-inch is doable, but the stitches will be a little crowded on the needle.

NOTIONS Stitch marker, tapestry needle.

GAUGE 8 sts = 4″ in seed stitch.

STITCH GUIDE

Seed Stitch (multiple of 2 sts)

ROW 1 (RS): *K1, p1; rep from * to end.

ROW 2: *P1, k1; rep from * to end.

Rep Rows 1-2 for patt.

Cowl

Using the cable cast-on, cast on 80 stitches. Join in the round and work seed stitch until you have three times the circumference of the cowl’s worth of yarn left. Bind off.

Finishing

Weave in ends and block.

I hope you love this knit cowl pattern! If you have a couple of skeins of worsted-weight yarn in your stash that you’ve been wondering what to do with, now you know!

Cheers,

