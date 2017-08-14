A Fond Adieu to Interweave Knits Summer 2017

As the days of summer wane, we can see true “sweater season” on the horizon. The chill of fall, the briskness of almost-winter – it’s all geared to make us want to knit and to purl and to generally snuggle down with the yarn that has been beckoning our needles during these warmer months. Interweave Knits Fall 2017 has just hit the newsstand, but we’ve also just released all of the patterns from Interweave Knits Summer 2017 as individual products.

Before we press forward, let’s take a look back at our coverage of this summer’s Shakespeare issue – it’s broad appeal in design includes wintery items that may just surface in your knitting queue as the weather turns toward the sweater-centric.

Meghan’s Love for the Bard

How could we present another winter collection in a summer issue without alienating those of you who love summer knitting? I knew the issue theme would have to be witty, fun, and widely appealing. The literature major in me surfaced, and I heard the whisper of “Shakespeare.” There are two comedies that no professor could ever ruin for me: Twelfth Night, or What You Will and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Each play embodies a season, and the two are perfectly juxtaposed in this whimsical, romantic, and beautiful issue of Interweave Knits Summer 2017: The Shakespeare Issue. Read More…

Meghan’s Favorites

Stroll through a garden in the height of summer in this cool lace tunic. Puck’s Tunic by Susanna IC is a subtle, airy tee that toes the line between tomboy and feminine. It’s made in two simple rectangles and seamed so that all the focus stays on the whimsical zigzag lace on the front and back. Read & See More…

Pattern of the Week: Orsino’s Vest

I always love the menswear in Interweave Knits. It’s fun for the knitter but stylish and modern enough to make men want to wear it. Orsino’s Vest in Interweave Knits Summer 2017 is no exception—it can bring a relaxed look to a 3-piece suit or dress up jeans and a tie for a great office look. I’ve spoken with Joni Coniglio, the senior project editor at Interweave and designer, about her vest. Read More…

Sarah’s Ravelry Round-Up

Interweave Knits Summer 2017 is one of my favorite issues of the year. Its collection of whimsical knits for summer and delectable winter designs form a delightful Shakespeare theme. Whether you need some inspiration to keep knitting through the summer or need help narrowing down some warm-weather projects, I hope gathering the Ravelry top 5 picks from this issue will help you. Read More…

Pattern of the Week: Hippolyta’s Cover-Up

A quick knit with a fun silhouette and an interesting border—I imagined myself happily walking along in a swimming suit while feeling nicely covered but without sweating through the fabric! Did I mention how much of a disappointment swimsuit cover-ups can be? This project fixes everything I’ve had issue with: It is breezy, unique, and easy to remove. Read More…

Pattern of the Week: Hermia’s Shawl

Hermia’s Shawl has a graceful simplicity that begins at one tip and then increases to a wider edge with a lace edging (attached perpendicularly to live stitches). This shawl’s lightness makes it a great three-season layering piece: throw it over a tank top or swimsuit in the summer, drape it over a lovely dress or blouse in the fall, or wear it to add snuggly warmth in the spring. Read More…

Andrea’s WIP: Helena’s Shawl

Interweave Knits Summer 2017 took my breath away. Granted, I have a deep and abiding love of all things Shakespeare and the entire issue is themed around the works of the great bard. But it was the projects themselves that had me breathing heavily, with my nose inches away from the pages of the magazine. Especially the gorgeous, gossamer shawls from the “Midsummer Night’s Dream” story. Most especially, Helena’s Shawl, designed by Lori Wagner. Read More…

Dip Your Needles into Shakespearean Inspiration