Knitting becomes a much more pleasurable experience when you can fix your own mistakes.

All of us need some knitting help every once in a while! You'll learn how to pick up a dropped stitch, how to undo knitting, and all sorts of other knitting fixes. Have you heard of frogging? It's simply ripping out your knitting. The term came about because some funny knitters said "Rip it, rip it" while they were unknitting, and they sounded like frogs saying "Ribbit!"

Tools to Help You Fix Knitting Mistakes

You’ll need to have a few tools and notions on hand to fix your knitting mistakes. These are things you probably have in your knitting bag already but it never hurts to double-check. Such tools and notions include crochet hooks, stitch markers, tapestry needles, waste yarn, and small-double pointed needles.

Fixing Basic Knitting Mistakes

Laddering-Down methods for fixing stitch mistakes; Unknitting, or “tinking,” undoing each new stitch from the right needle and returning the old stitch to the left needle; Rip Out Rows by using a smaller-gauge needle than the one you’re knitting with and picking up one loop of every single stitch across the row; Pick Up a Dropped Edge Stitch using the large loop that’s extending from the edge above a small loop below which the knitted edge is intact; Fix a Split Stitch ; Prevent and Fix Twisted Stitches by paying attention to stitch orientation on the needle; Fix an Added Yarn Over if you accidentally add more stitches ; and Prevent Working the First Stitch as Two Stitches where the working yarn is pulled over the needle at the end of the row—front to back—instead of under the needle.

Fixing Mistakes in Circular Knitting

Fixing a Twist After the Fact where you have a twist in your cast-on; and Preventing Ladders when Using DPNs where you are plagued by columns of loose stitches between the last stitch on needle and the first stitch on the next.

Fixing Mistakes in Colorwork

Preventing Tangles in Yarn by always stranding the right-hand yarn over the left-hand yarn and vice versa; Preventing Puckers in Stranded Knitting, which involves stitches puckering if the strands are pulled too tightly across the back; Preventing Jogs in Striped Knittingto make smoother strips; and Fixing Mistakes with Duplicate Stitch when you accidentally knit a stitch in the wrong color.

Fixing Other Knitting Mistakes

Placing a Lifeline into the work so that if an error is encountered, it is easy to rip back to that point; Fixing a Mis-Crossed Cable by laddering down; and Swiss Darning to fix small holes or weak spots in your knitting.

