Finished Object Friday: Thames Path Socks

I am happy to announce the birth of my first pair of socks. Righty had some minor complications during delivery (a raveled toe and a re-worked foot) but, pulled through and is now experiencing a happy life. Lefty is the luckier twin; born second, it benefited from me learning from my mistakes.



And learn I have. The Thames Path Socks by Lisa Jacobs from Love of Knitting Fall 2017 is a great first-sock pattern project. I learned a lot about sock construction, various knitting stitches, and even my own feet.

The journey starts with a beautifully designed cuff. I was able to fly through the cuffs thanks to a simple shortcut I learned from project editor Laura Hulslander. The pattern calls for a cable needle, which I didn’t actually use. (If you use DPNs like I did, adding another needle might be tedious if you are a beginner).

Because the pattern includes narrow left and right cables, Laura suggested I replace the cable needle with 2 simple stitches as follows:

• 1/1 LT (Left Twist): With right needle in back of left needle, knit 2nd st on left needle tbl, then knit first st. Slip both sts off needle. • 1/1 RT (Right Twist): K2tog, leaving both sts on needle, knit first st. Slip both sts off needle. The RT replaces the cable needle in the back. A way to remember this trick is the phrase, ”I’ll be right back.”

The next phase is the heel pattern (it’s a gorgeous slip-stitch design made for wear-and-tear), placing waste yarn for an after-thought heel, and knitting the foot)

I thoroughly enjoyed skipping over the heel constitution. Honestly, I was a little intimidated. But the after-thought heel is easy to work and easy to replace should you wear out your heel.

The foot ribbing is designed to keep your sock in place while hiking because it is knit on smaller needles to ensure a snug fit. And a tip from the Trendspotting section has fixed my ribbing. The proof is in this sock. See for yourself: I am now so proud of my ribbing proficiency.

Finally, come the after-thought heel and the toe. The toe is worked first and is a breeze. The same decrease pattern from the toe section appears in the heel so you’ll feel confident to take it on. I did have 2 little holes to fix (one on each side) where I had picked up the heel stitches. Using a tapestry needle, I handstitched the holes closed using the tails, then wove in the ends to secure the closure.

Lorna’s Laces Solematehas held up beautifully throughout this process: it stayed springy despite being raveled multiple times. It never twisted, knotted, snagged, or split as I knit. The yarn feels great against my skin—the superwash merino, nylon, and Outlast blend creates a sturdy, stretchy, material that cocoons my foot in comfort. And the fabric stays cool on my skin much longer than any other socks I’ve worn.

Solemate is a delightful yarn to work with and it comes in so many colors you will want to use it to make all of your accessories. Find Lorna’s brand-new color selection here and the entire line of yarns here.

Now that I’ve finished my first pair, I am in love with knitting socks! They give me the challenge of fun stitch patterns and are incredibly fast to knit. Has anyone else knit the Thames Path Socks? What socks are you currently working on? Let us know in the comments or on Instagram @InterweaveYarnFiber.

—Sarah

The Thames Path Socks & More in Love of Knitting