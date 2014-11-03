Episode 1407 – Arm Yourself

This episode of Telly award-winning Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell is about perfecting your sleeves—a crucial part of making your sweater knitting patterns fit their best.

How-To: Barry Klein shows us some great ideas for finishing off your sleeve caps. Download Barry Klein’s tip sheet for knitting great sleeve caps. Sponsored by Trendsetter Yarns.

Space to Space: Chat with the Tech Knitter about her popular blog.

How-To: Leslye Solomon demonstrates how to attach set-in sleeves. Download Leslye Solomon’s tip sheet for the best way to attach set-in sleeves. Sponsored by Fiber Fantasy.

Stitch Sampler: Tanis Gray shows why diamonds and bobbles are a girl’s best friend. Diamond and Bobble Pattern, found on page 184 of Harmony Guides: Lace & Eyelets (The Harmony Guides) edited by Erika Knight. Sponsored by Imperial Yarn.

Loose Ends: Vickie Howell shows how details really matter, right down to the cuffs. Sponsored by Yarnspirations.

