Episode 1309 – Woven Look

This episode of Telly award-winning Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell is about giving a woven look to your fabric. Explore techniques for join-as-you-go knitting, entrelac, and more.

Vickie is wearing the Better Than His Sweater by Amy Gunderson, featured in Interweave Crochet, Fall 2013.

Watch a Preview

How-To:

In the first segment, host Vickie Howell works with Gwen Bortner on creating the building blocks of entrelac knitting. Create a basketweave texture that’s easier to knit than it looks.

Download the pattern for Gwen Bortner’s Java Sleeve.

Sponsored by XRX.

Space to Space:

Travel to India with online crochet instructor Priya Shashank. She and Vickie discuss the contemporary knitting and crochet scene in India.

How-To:

Designer Lily Chin shows us her own join-as-you-go knitting technique to create a decorative pillow inspired by woven fabric. Her technique gives you the look of intarsia without using yarn bobbins, and also avoids bulk and seaming.

Download the pattern for Lily Chin’s Color Block Pillow.

Sponsored by Interweave.

Tools of the Trade:

Tanis Gray showcases products to help you make the most of your knitting and crochet time:

BagSmith Big Stitch Merino Yarn Bumps

Wool Tree from Wool Tree Mill

Leather and Brass Stitch Markers Set from Fringe Supply Co.

Knitting Board from Authentic Knitting Board

Loose Ends:

Vickie Howell wraps up this episode with a technique for creating a woven fabric with an easy triangle scarf pattern.

Download the pattern for a Lace Triangle Scarf.

Sponsored by Yarnspirations.

Get the entire Series 1300 of Knitting Daily TV at Interweave.com

ABOUT THE SHOW: Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell is an exciting needle crafts how-to program on public television covering everything from knitting and crochet to stitching, and beyond. The show introduces viewers to designers, authors and teachers and guides in learning new techniques using the latest products in yarn and fiber. Download free patterns, meet trendsetting knit and crochet designers, and improve or learn new skills and techniques.