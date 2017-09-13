Notions Cases We Wish We’d Thought Of

Have you found your perfect notions case? Try upcycling something meant for a completely different purpose. I never found a notions case that worked for me until I found my father’s old tackle box in my parents’ garage. This box had many compartments of varying sizes, which fit my notions perfectly. I now had spaces for my stitch markers, stitch holders, cable needles, and tapestry needles all in one place. This style of upcycling is common in crafting: we love to recycle a item into something new, often changing from its original functionality. I scoured the Internet to find other items that could be repurposed into the perfect notions case.

1. Fishing tackle box

My father’s old saltwater fishing tackle box was the perfect notions solution for me. Any sporting goods store will carry a variety of these. I prefer the saltwater tackle boxes that have extra long spaces, originally meant for larger or handmade lures, which are perfect for tapestry and cable needles. This box sits on my desk, keeping all my notions organized and easy to find.

2. Sarah’s Swatch Bag

Every knitting project starts with a swatch (or at least it should). You can upcycle leftover swatches into handy notions bags. Follow Sarah Rothberg’s directions for sewing them into a drawstring pouch as part of her Yarn Leftovers series. These bags are easily adjustable, depending on the size of your swatch. We all have to make swatches, so why not give them a new purpose?

3. Tin Box

Do you like mints? If you do, this item will probably look familiar to you. These boxes are the perfect grab-and-go notions case. Most are big enough to fit your markers, counters, tapestry needles, cable needles, and even a small pair of scissors. The hard tin box holds up to daily wear in project bags, purses, and backpacks; perfect for the knitter on the go.

4. Caboodles Cosmetics Case

Caboodles cases were all the rage back in the 80s and 90s, and now they make excellent notions cases. Your whole collection of notions will have a place and stay organized, since these cases have so many storage options. Many cases come with mirrors also. Grab a notion and check your lipstick with the same case.

5. Pencil Case with Compartments

This item can be found in almost every student’s backpack. A pencil case can be a useful notions case, especially if it has compartments. Many modern pencil cases offer a basin that could hold a small pair of scissors, pencils and pens for marking patterns, a slotted holder for your tapestry and cable needles, and two small pockets for your stitch markers and holders. The soft fabric of these cases holds up well to daily use and can compress as needed to squeeze into a packed project bag.

Tell us about your favorite notions cases. Do you use any of the items listed here?

Yours in yarn,

Gus C. Baxter

Whaddaya Gonna Put in Your Case?