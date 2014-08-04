Clematis Tunic, As Seen on Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell, Episode #1301
Heather Zoppetti demonstrates how to create beautiful nature-inspired lace motifs, such as leaves and vines.
Sponsored by Interweave Books.
About the Clematis Tunic, featured on Episode 1301 of Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell
Button-down tunic with a cascading lace pattern.
About Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell
Get the entire Series 1300 of Knitting Daily TV at Interweave.com
Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell is an exciting needle crafts how-to program on public television covering everything from knitting and crochet to stitching, and beyond. The show introduces viewers to designers, authors and teachers and guides in learning new techniques using the latest products in yarn and fiber.
Download free patterns, meet trendsetting knit and crochet designers, and improve or learn new skills and techniques.
One Comment
I made the hat and look forward to making the vest. The hat used a magic circle start, usually seen in crochet. I actually cheated and did the cast on with a small crochet hook then slipped the cast on stitches to my knitting needle.