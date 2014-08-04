Clematis Tunic, As Seen on Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell, Episode #1301

Heather Zoppetti demonstrates how to create beautiful nature-inspired lace motifs, such as leaves and vines.

About the Clematis Tunic, featured on Episode 1301 of Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell

Button-down tunic with a cascading lace pattern.

About Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell

Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell is an exciting needle crafts how-to program on public television covering everything from knitting and crochet to stitching, and beyond. The show introduces viewers to designers, authors and teachers and guides in learning new techniques using the latest products in yarn and fiber.

