7 Beloved TV and Movie Characters Who Knit

Few things are as thrilling as seeing another knitter in public. But when it’s on a show or in a movie, I get to fully express my excitement (without the worry of embarrassing someone). So without further ado, here is a list of TV and movie characters that knit.

Lorelai Gilmore – Gilmore Girls

Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) knits alongside other women in the Stars Hollow Knit-a-thon where the town is overrun with yarn and knitters. They are raising money to rebuild a bridge in the town.

LORELAI: It doesn’t matter what I’m knitting. I’m knitting just to knit.

CHRISTOPHER: Someone’s philosophical.

LORELAI: No, someone is in training for the Knit-a-thon. And we get pledged by the skein, so I’m just working on my speed.

Mrs. Molly Weasley – Harry Potter

Molly Weasley (played by Julie Walters) is a much loved and strong female character from the Harry Potter series. She has seven children and defends them fiercely against all manner of dark magic, witches, and wizards. Her yearly monogrammed, knitted sweaters are infamous among her kids. And the self-knitting needles in the movie are so fun to watch. I would personally love a pair. Her wardrobe is awesome, often featuring colorful knitted pieces. If you have yet to pick a spirit animal, Molly Weasley is a great choice.

Morticia Addams – The Addams Family and Addams Family Values

Morticia Addams (first played by Carolyn Jones) is an avid knitter. She is usually shown knitting some rather unusual garments and in Addams Family Values (where Morticia is played by Anjelica Huston) she is seen knitting a baby jumper (with a few more than the usual 2 arm holes) while pregnant with her third child.

Nardole – Dr. Who

Nardole (played by Matt Lucas) has rocked some awesome knits on this iconic British show. He is a companion to the Twelfth Doctor (played by Peter Capaldi) and a former employee of River Song. He’s a character with a murky past—having worked as a black market trader and con artist—but is now a lovable, sassy, knitwear devotee. He was recently spotted knitting what appears to be a scarf on season 10 episode 8, The Lie of the Land. Matt pointed it out on Twitter (but I had already leapt up during the show to yell, “HE”S KNITTING! GO BACK, GO BACK, I NEED TO SEE WHAT IT IS.”)

Jessica “Jess” Day – New Girl

Jess Day (played by Zooey Deschanel) is a loveable weirdo who stumbles through life with determination and passion. She loves her yarn and knits a lot.

“Why does everybody get to have a party for everything in their life? Why can’t I have a party for really dedicating myself to knitting this summer?” – Jessica Day

Miss Jane Marple – Miss Marple

Miss Marple is a character from Agatha Christie’s crime novels and 20 of her short stories. She works as an amateur consulting detective and has appeared in many TV shows. She’s a staple in the knitting world and even has knitting groups named after her.

“Sitting here with one’s knitting, one just sees the facts.” – from The Blood-Stained Pavement by Agatha Christie

Dr. Izzie Stevens – Grey’s Anatomy

Dr. Izzie Stevens (played by Katherine Heigl) who starts as a surgical intern and works her way up to a resident at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital. Steven’s knitting is no secret to her co-workers and she is often seen working away in the hospital (during breaks of course). And if you didn’t know, Katherine Heigl is a fellow knitter!

Dr. Izzie Stevens: I’m knitting a sweater. Actually Meredith, that’s my friend—the friend that broke George—is knitting a sweater. She’s not really knitting a sweater because she can not knit but I want her to think she is knitting a sweater because she and I took a celibacy vow so she’s replacing sex with knitting and so I’m knitting pieces of Meredith’s sweater so that I can switch them out with hers so that she can really believe she’s knitting because if anybody needs to be celibate, it’s Meredith because she broke George.

Do you know any other characters that knit? Let us know in the comments.

Happy knitting,

Sarah Rothberg

Assistant Editor, Interweave Knits

